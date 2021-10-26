Mariska Hargitay, and Peter Hermann: A Long-Term Relationship Timeline with Pictures

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mariska Hargitay deserves to thank Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for more than a decade on air. The popular NBC series also introduced Hargitay to her her husband Peter Hermann.

They got married in the knot in August of 2004 and began their relationship following the Younger actor made a guest role on the show during season 3. The show’s third season aired in 2002. Hermann continued to play Trevor Langan to Hargitay’s Olivia Benson throughout the show’s time, appearing from times when their romance on screen flourished.

Two years after the couple’s wedding, they welcomed their son August in June of 2006. They continued to grow their family until 2011, by adopting their daughter Amaya as well as son Andrew within a few months of each other.

The actors are kept in the dark for the most part, Hargitay opened up to DailyGossip in June of 2018 about the challenges of balancing her career with her motherhood. “It’s difficult. I’m not saying that it’s easy. It’s not. I’m still learning to balance. I try to stay aware of where I am,” she explained. “When I’m working I’m at work. When I’m home with my kids I’m at home with my kids.”

Yet The Emmy winner is able to pull it off with the help of Hermann Of course. “There are times that I stay home and cry. There were times when I wasn’t able to visit my kids. These are the days when I think, ‘Maybe I’m done filming Law & Order: SVU ],'” she said. “But today, it’s the reward of being able to do something for twenty years. We’re like a well-oiled machine. When I walk in, I’m like, “Guys, I’ve got a kid thing. I’m going out. They’re like “Got it Boom.'”

Hargitay also understands the importance of time spent alone with her actor with whom she often goes on vacation with all over the world.

Scroll down to revisit the timeline of their relationship!

Via US Magazine