Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s Baby Album

Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

A day in August! Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith were parents on February 20, 2021. They they have documented their newborn boy’s journey on Instagram ever since.

The This Is Us star announced the baby’s arrival via an intimate photo of the blue garment. “Gus is here,” The actress wrote on the photo on social media. “Our precious boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was on time and was just in time for his appointment for the joy of the parents. We were all set to get in love in all sorts of different ways, but it is beyond all we could ever imagined.”

Amanda, a New Hampshire native, whose full name is Amanda Amanda, was later to write later that day that she as well as Dawes star have “settled on” their newborn’s name months prior to the baby’s birth.

“For our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this [August] blanket with the ‘A’ (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and ‘T’ (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt,” the singer posted on Instagram. “Felt like a fitting combination of our entire story. I’m excited to give this to our lovely August one day.”

The couple got married in November of 2018 at Los Angeles, one year after their engagement. The couple announced in September that they were planning to start the first of their families.

“Baby boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” Moore captioned her Instagram announcement at the time.

In the Today program appearance two months after the Princess Diaries actress said that she was convinced that playing Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us has helped her prepare for becoming a mother.

“It’s funny, I mean having played a sort of matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to sort of see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I’m as pseudo-prepared as I can be,” Moore told Hoda Kotb back in the month of November, 2020. “I’ve had babies and toddlers and I have adult children, so I’ve kind of gotten a pretty good taste and lay of the land.”

While filming for the NBC program, the pregnant model wore “very conspicuous costumes” to conceal her pregnancy, the actress said in the moment. “I’m sure you’ll see Rebecca carrying a lot of laundry baskets and oversized purses, god knows what, for the next couple of months.”

Continue scrolling to view the Emmy nominee’s most memorable moments with her her husband’s first child.

Baby Boy

August laid on blankets and slept in February 2021.

So I’m so

“We always loved the name,” Moore posted a caption to an Instagram post from February 2021.

Mini Milestone

“One week earthside,” she wrote in a caption alongside a picture of her son’s face in the month of February in 2021. “The most amazing week of my life. #thisisgus.”

Love Life

“My whole heart,” Moore captioned a photo from March 2021. sleeping picture.

Too Tired

“Doesn’t get any better,” Moore posted a caption to an image from March 2021 on her Instagram Story photo of her son lying upon her body.

Sweet in Stripes

Gus was wearing a striped onesie in the March 2021 Instagram Story photo.

Fast Friends

“Inside jokes with this little guy for over three weeks,” Moore captioned the photo of her smiling baby boy in the month of March 2021.

You go, Gus!

Moore along with her husband, celebrated their baby boy’s 1 month birthday on the 20th of March, 2021. “A little tummy time and some Roger Miller on his one month birthday,” Moore captioned the Instagram Stories video that showed the baby sleeping in his crib. “We love Gus! Gus!! !” As Goldsmith stroked his son’s back as the infant moved his head upwards, Moore was heard to say “You did it right, Gus. Yeah, bud.”

The Boy Daddy’s Boy

Moore was referred to as Goldsmith as well as the August “twins” in March 2021 via Instagram.

Giggling Guys

Moore spoke about Moore’s “two fave guys” in March 2021. She joked that Gus ought to “save some smiles for mom.”

Driving Day

Gus did not sleep through the first trip on his own March 2021.

Cuddle Time

“My fav part of every day,” the “Only Hope” singer wrote on Instagram Stories in April, as her adorable son sat in her outdoor space.

Bathing Boy!

“He may be @taylordawesgoldsmith’s twin but he sure does love a bath, just like his mama,” the actress captioned a new photo in April 2021.

A Bonding Moment With Her Boy

“Me and my guy,” Moore captioned an April 2021 Instagram Story photo of herself breastfeeding Gus.

Mae Mae

Gus played in the company of Hilary Duff’s child Mae in the month of May 2021.

LOL

“That’s a wrap on season 5,” the actress announced in the May 2021 Instagram Story video while wearing complete makeup to portray the This Is Us character. “Now I’m just feeding my child. I hope he’s not gonna need therapy for this later.”

Glasses Guy

“It’s the privilege of my life to be your mom, Goosey,” the actress wrote on Instagram as she celebrated Mother’s Day 2021. “The past 11 weeks have unlocked a love so immediate — one I never knew possible.”

Bookworm Baby

“Better than anything,” Moore wrote in the caption of an Instagram Story post from May 2021. Instagram Story photo of Gus taking a look over Where the Wild Things Are.

Darling Drummer

In the month of May 2021, Moore and Goldsmith prepared their son “to be the percussionist in the family band.”

Where are the Wild Things Are

Moore expressed his delight in “how much Gus loves books already” in an Instagram Story post in May 2021. Instagram Story photo.

Cool and serene

Moore has praised her “sweet, mellow traveler” during a flight to August 2021.

Beach Boy

“Baby’s first dip in the Atlantic,” Moore captioned in an August 2021 Instagram post.

