Love Is Blind alum Mark Cuevas’ fiancée, Aubrey Rainey, is pregnant with their second child

Looking to increase their family size! Love Is Blind alum Mark Cuevas his wife, Aubrey Rainey, is expecting their second baby, DailyGossip can confirm.

“We are expecting baby No. 2.” the reality TV star 27-year-old shared with Us on Friday Tuesday, October 22. “Excited for our journey as parents and welcoming our second baby in March of 2022!”

Cuevas and Rainey who were 26 welcomed their first baby boy, Ace in April. “Welcome Home Ace Anthony Cuevas,” Cuevas wrote on Instagram on the day of birth. “Blessed would be an overstatement. After 19 hours of labor, Aubrey gave birth to our beautiful baby boy. Words cannot express the feelings we’ve felt over the last 24 hours. He’s healthy, safe and is smiling like his mommy! Thank you to everyone who wishes us well as we enter and we are excited for the new chapter in our lives and being a dad.”

In October of 2020 they had their first child just three months after they made their relationship official on Instagram. They were engaged in November of that year.

Cuevas revealed in February about the challenges of navigating Rainey’s first pregnancy. She noted on Instagram that the process wasn’t an easy “walk in the park” for them both.

“Pregnancy has shown me that it takes a TEAM to get through this,” he explained in the moment. “Whether it’s dad and mom as well as our parents, or our friends, it really requires the whole village. For me, it’s being the best wife and businessman, family man , and person I can be with all day long and every day. It’s not easy , and there are days I’m feeling stretched But I am confident that the place we should be.”

This month Rainey spoke of the couple’s imminent arrival on Instagram. “I used to take selfies every day, but now I’m constantly seeing photos of Mark, Ace and [dogNova. Nova. This is fine for me, because my family is my favorite part of my life,” she gushed on October 14. “Being a mom is the most rewarding, difficult, fun, exhausting thing I’ve ever done and I can’t wait to be a mama to more beautiful babies we create @markanthonycuevas_.”

Cuevas was engaged the proposal to Jessica Batten during season 1 of Love Is Blind, but Jessica Batten refused to marry him at the altar. “At the end of it, she didn’t want to [get married] and it’s OK,” Cuevas said to Us in February 2020. “I look back at it now and it’s like, everything happened the way it’s supposed to happen.”

The reality TV star later had a relationship with co-star Lauren “LC” Chamblin until their breakup in June 2020 However, he revealed to Us that he was cheating after rumors of it came out that they had never been “in an exclusive relationship.”

