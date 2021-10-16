Lizzo Claps Back at Trolls in the Most Epic Way

Lizzo. MEGA

No time for internet trolls! On October 14, 2014, on Thursday, Lizzo went live on Instagram with special messages for her critics.

Her message was addressed at those who were critical of the dress she wore to Cardi B’s birthday bash on the 11th of October on a Monday. To give context, she wore the dress, which was transparent, created by Matthew Reisman.

The sheer amount of clothes Lizzo wore a pair of pasties as well as an oversized thong. And — despite being barefoot at the event — Lizzo claims, “I wore Jimmy Choos for the record.”

Although her ensemble has sparked an influx of praise from friends and fans however, there’s plenty of critics ranting within the comment section on Lizzo’s blog posts. Lizzo is expectedlyhas words for these people.

“It’s very funny to me that people are upset that I’m wearing a see-through outfit or that I’m twerking in a see-through outfit,” she wrote in Instagram Live. “[They’re saying, ‘This is an abomination. ‘”

She continued speaking to those who criticize her directly “Don’t there exist bills that you must pay? Do you not have food to eat, even your own? Do you not have a life to live? Do you not want to be in love and be friends with people? Do you have s-t to do? You should read the newsbitch before I read to you.”

“I do this because y’all continually disrespect human beings like it’s a sport,” she said of critics. “It appears that every day, someone is dissing someone online. Internet. Let people live with their own dignity, bro. Let them wear whatever fashion they want to wear.”

It’s not the first time Lizzo has made negative remarks and it’s a safe bet that this won’t be her last time. In fact, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker frequently makes use of her platform to promote positive body image and teach her fans how to be a better person.

“I didn’t get the chance or privileges to consider myself a sexual image when I was growing in my teens. I was a big black woman from Houston and I wasn’t able to see me in any magazines.” Lizzo exclusively told DailyGossip in September, 2019.

“But luckily, now we have so many people you can see yourself in,” she said. “You can look on the internet or on TV and see the faces of people who were marginalized and underrepresented in past. This is the most important thing. You need to look at yourself and find yourself in the world. You must embark on this journey. I’m confident in you.”

