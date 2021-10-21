Lisa Rinna, Scott Disick, and Amelia Gray Hamlin. Shutterstock (3)

The tea is spilling! Lisa Rinna shared new details regarding her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s breakup with Scott Disick during part two of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion.

The Melrose Place alumni has confirmed on her Wednesday evening, on October 20 episode that she was in support of the model,, and was actually the person who broke up things with Disick 38. “She made [the decision] on her own,” she explained following anchor Andy Cohen asked whether she had pushed her daughter to start the breakup.

“The news reports are that it had to do with the whole DM exchange that Scott got in,” the executive producer, 53, said.

Rinna admitted that scandal played a role in the separation. “Well I don’t think it was helpful. There’s no single reason people break up and whatnot. This is the right time to heal. Now is the right time for everyone to recover,” she said, noting that she needs to heal, too.

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian attend the Syrian American Medical Society benefit in Los Angeles on May 4, 2018. Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Disick was the subject of headlines in August, after Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend Younes Bendjima shared a purported text message the Flip It Like Disick star sent him on Instagram. “Yo is this chick okay? !????? Brooo like this. It’s in the center of Italy,” he allegedly posted a picture taken by the 42 year old Poosh founder who has three children: son Mason 11 years old and daughter Penelope 9, and son Reign 6, as well as Travis Barker making out on the water while on vacation in Europe.

A source said to DailyGossip back in the month of September, in September Hamlin is “embarrassed” for Disick amid the saga. Just a few days later, multiple insiders reported that to Us that the couple were split up after being first connected in October of 2020.

Rinna was open about her dislike for the relationship before the breakup. She even suggested in an episode in August on RHOBH that Hamlin befriend Harry Styles instead of Disick.

“I warned everybody,” the Veronica Mars alum said during the show on Wednesday, in which she blasted on the ex- Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on TV in which she said that she was not convinced that her words had a negative impact on the relationship between her daughter and her. “Listen, people are still human, and I think it still hurts people’s feelings when you say something that isn’t necessarily flattering.”

Rinna stated she thought Disick had been “very nice” when she had the opportunity to meet him, but she only got to spend time with him three occasions.

Kyle Richards, meanwhile, spoke out on whether her remarks about the Talentless co-founder — calling Hamlin “too damn old” for Hamlin was enough to get her in hot water with her pal Kris Jenner.

“[The Kardashian-Jenner clan] never made any comment about it. I felt guilty about it afterward because, well I’m familiar with everyone in the family,” the Halloween Kills star, who is 52, admitted. “But, I mean, Amelia is 20 and I’m a mom of daughters so I wouldn’t approve, if I were in Lisa’s shoes, but I knew that she had no control over that.”

Disick had a relationship with Kardashian at times from 2006 until the year 2015. Following his ex’s engagement to Barker who is 45, an insider informed Us they believe Disick has become “absolutely furious,” adding, “He knew it was possible but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship.”

Hamlin For her part, Hamlin did show her that she was in support of the October 17th, Sunday proposal through “liking” an Instagram photo of the proposal.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Via US Magazine