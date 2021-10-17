Kristen Bell, Chrissy Teigen and more reveal their Favorite Halloween Candies

Trick or treat -- give Us something sweet to eat! These celebs may be giving away (or eating!) these tasty Halloween treats Stars such as Kerry Washington, Chrissy Teigen as well as Katie Holmes tell Us Weekly what candy they would like to have. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; D . Dipasupil/FilmMag D Dipasupil/Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This site can be AudioEye enabled and being designed to be accessible. Furthermore, web-based personalization tools are available through the AudioEye Toolbar which can be enabled via the Accessibility Statement hyperlink at the bottom of this webpage.

Treat or trick — Give Us something sweet to take in!

DailyGossip asked a plethora of celebrities who include Chrissy Teigen Kristen Bell and Kerry Washington to list their top Halloween candy, The results came out unexpected.

In the report by USA Today, 36 percent of Americans selected Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as their number. top choice for 2019. However, it was not on very top of list of many famous people. Bell did however inform Us that she’s a sucker for “anything with peanut butter” including the famous candy.

The previous year, Skittles were officially crowned America’s most popular Halloween candy of 2018 by Candystore.com however, none of the stars declared that the fruit-flavored snacks were their top choice for a sweets.

Candy corn, however which is often one of those sweets that people either like or hate, was the most sought-after choice among those who are Hollywood heavyweights. There are 9 billion corns of the candy being sold annually as per the National Confectioners Association — and the Jelly Belly Candy Company now creating seasonal flavors for other occasions — celebrities aren’t alone in eating the sweets.

Ariel Winter told Us she believes that the candy with the different colors can be described as “so delicious,” and she even complained about not being able access the sweet treat in her local store at other seasons. “They save it for Halloween,” she explained.

Another celeb who’s definitely on the team candy corn? Emmy Rossum. The Shameless star revealed to Us that her love of the classic’s vibrant flavor stems from its fact that the food is available only for an extremely limited period of time throughout the year. She said: “You only ever eat it on Halloween!”

Chocolate-based candy is also popular among the celebrity set. While some prefer handing out candy to trick-or treaters while others simply wanted to devour the candy.

Bethenny Frankel, as an example said to us that she believes Dark Chocolate Snickers is the “best candy” and would give them to the Halloween crowd If it weren’t because of concerns for children with peanut allergies.

To La La Anthony There’s no denying when it comes to the chocolate-packed sweets she’ll indulge in during Halloween. Former MTV VJ has been a huge fan of Crunch Bars, Kit Kats and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, to mention just a few.

Mindy Kaling however she revealed on twitter in 2016, that she’s obsessed with sweets with a sour flavor. In a joke, she said that if you were eating what you eat, then she’d “be made of sour patch kids.”

Scroll down to see other celebrities’ top Halloween candy choices!

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kristen Bell

The Veronica Mars star couldn’t quite select just one favourite. “Mmm it’s so hard … It’s all good,” she said and then narrowed the field to a certain extent. “Anything with peanut butter. Anything with peanut butter is my jam.”

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Katie Holmes

My favorite neighborhood home! Logan Lucky Logan Lucky star has told Us that she prefers to hand her fans “full-size candy bars” for Halloween, i.e. the coveted Hershey’s confections that king-size Halloween revelers go nuts for.

Credit: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Tyson Beckford

As with Cabello like Cabello, the actor is also a lover of the chocolate-covered candy wafter. “I’m into Kit Kats. I love Kit Kat,” he said to Us. “I do not understand the reason.”

Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Felicity Huffman

The Desperate Housewives actress revealed that she was keeping an eye on the candy that onetime neighbor Ben Stiller distributes to his guests for Halloween. “They’re these really huge, long candy bars,” she once said to Us. “They’re so fantastic that it’s like Christmas.” The actress was so enthralled by the offerings of Stiller’s Christmas season that she confessed that she had been “copying him” in the past. “I like giving those out,” she explained.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

“I’m the kind of person that always liked the Tootsie Rolls and Smarties,” the Cravings author wrote to Us. “[One year], people in my neighborhood gave out apples and caramel, and stuff. I hated that. I like a regular Tootsie Roll and any kind of sour candy — like, anytime I got those little packets of sour anything, I loved it.”

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Getty Images/StockFood

Ariel Winter

It’s a must! Modern Family alum told Us she “loves candy,” so it’s not a surprise that she picked a classic Halloween treat when asked to choose her most favorite Halloween snack. “Candy corn, because it’s just so delicious,” she explained. “What kills me is that you can’t get it at Ralph’s every day of the week. They’re like, not there. They save it for Halloween and it’s amazing.”

Credit: Michael Kovac/WireImage

Cyndi Lauper

Let it be those who are the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” singer to be awed by the whole thing! The Grammy winner admitted to Us that she likes the candy corn (“It’s very sweet, but it’s also delicious and easy to consume! “), she’ll not miss the chance to try an Almond Joy. “I [also] loved Chunky when I was a kid, but they don’t make it any more,” she said about the discontinued sweet, peanut and raisin-filled sweet bars. “Chunky is the best. And Raisinets is my favorite french cuisine.”

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Getty Images/StockFood

Kerry Washington

The Scandal actor who played the the popcorn loving Olivia Pope on the ABC show, is looking for something sweeter when Halloween arrives. She told us that the candy corn she loves is her snack of choice.

Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Amar’e Stoudemire

This NBA star is a fan of classicsbut with twists! Former New York Knicks player told Us that he’s a huge lover of Peanut M&Ms. “I love them,” said the former player.

Credit: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Jessie J

“I want a Gobstopper,” the British singer stated to Us in a recent interview, however, If she had to give out Halloween candy, the usual sweets for the holiday wouldn’t be the cut. “I’d dye spaghetti green and give it out cold. I wouldn’t just give out normal sweets!”

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Soleil Moon Frye

The Punky Brewster star has told Us she’s a huge fan of “all of it” when it comes to Halloween treats. “We pass out everything,” she explained of her family. “Chocolate and jelly beans — I love it all!”

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Getty Images/StockFood

Emmy Rossum

The truth is shameless … regarding candy corn! The actress has told Us she enjoys the iconic “because you only ever eat it on Halloween.”

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Getty Images/StockFood

Kevin Durant

The NBA player isn’t the only enthusiast of the controversial Halloween foods. “Candy corn is my favorite candy,” the NBA star said to Us. And his favorite horror film? “Friday the 13th,” He stated.

Credit: Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

Bethenny Frankel

The sweets of Skinnygirl! This Real Housewives of New York City alumni said to Us that she’d give her “dark chocolate Snickers” to lucky trick-or-treaters as they’re “the best candy.” The health-conscious entrepreneur pointed out it was because “dark chocolate has antioxidants,” but the peanuts that are in the candy bar could be a problem for people who are allergic to peanuts.

Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Euphoria star revealed to Us her top Halloween treat is a chocolate-covered treat. “Always Snickers,” she told us.

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images; Getty Images/StockFood

Cody Horn

What’s more amazing over Channing Tatum? “Candy corn, because duh!” The Magic Mike actress told Us. “It’s a classic, like America. They should have it on the American flag.”

Credit: D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Guillermo Diaz

“My favorite is probably a Whatchamacallit or Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups,” the Scandal actor revealed to us. “Whatchamacallit is similar to an Rice Krispie Treat with caramel and chocolate. The actor also has a preference to Snickers. “Snickers are great,” the actor stated.

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Katrina Bowden

It’s true that the 30 Rock alum told Us her top sweets are Dots however, she prefers chocolate when shopping for Halloween trick-or-treaters. “I give out tiny Snickers and Milky Ways,” she told us. “Those are always a hit for the kids.”

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lori Loughlin

“The Full House alum previously told Us that she’s “completely addicted” to bubblegum. “I couldn’t even tell you why!” she declares. “I just love bubblegum.”

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

La La Anthony

The Power actress told Us she’s a huge fan of chocolate, and it’s not surprising that all of her top Halloween candy contain sugar as an ingredient. “I love chocolate,” she admitted. “Nestle Crunch, Kit Kat, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, all that stuff.”

Credit: Shutterstock (2)

Kim Zolciak

In the Instagram Story in August 2019 it was apparent that this Don’t Be Tardy star, who is known as a candy lover and a huge Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Thins her “best friends forever.” The peanut butter and chocolate creations are essentially smaller versions of the brand’s OG cups.

Credit: Shutterstock (2)

Camila Cabello

The Cuban-born artist is a fan of an iconic American dessert on the 31st of October. “My favorite Halloween candy are Kit Kats,” she stated on Radio.com in October of 2019.

Credit: Shutterstock (2)

Becky G

Although”Dollar “Dollar” singer told Radio.com in October of 2019 that she’d enjoyed Candy Corn “for the first time ever” earlier in the year, it’s now her favorite Halloween candy.

Lizzo

“Juice,” the “Juice” singer prefers food such as “some empanadas” to more traditional Halloween sweets. “Give me something that is real. Let me bake a potato,”” the singer told Radio.com in October of 2019. “Like an overloaded baked potato. Make yourself a baked potato bars at a friend’s home. They will trick you into eating the potato, and then you walk down the row and add the toppings you want,” she said. “I might do that.”

Billie Eilish

In the event that Radio.com requested singer “Bad Boy” singer to identify her top sweets, she didn’t skip an ounce. “Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups,” she said with a smile in October of 2019. She also said that the California resident is also an avid huge fan of Twix and Kit Kats however, now that she is on the vegan lifestyle “it’s over for them.”

Via US Magazine