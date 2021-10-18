Kristen Bell, Britney Spears and more Who proposed to loved ones

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell; Kevin Federline and Britney Spears. Jim Smeal/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The patriarchy is being smashed! The man doesn’t have to be the person to pop the question. And it’s not just women who are celebrities who have taken the initiative and have proposed to loved ones.

Dax Shepard first offered the proposal to Kristen Bell in 2009, but the couple decided to hold off on getting married until the marriage equality was in place at the time in the U.S. After Kristen Bell was married, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage between gay and straight couples in June 2013 Kristen Bell, the Good Place alum asked the former Parenthood model to wed her on Twitter.

“. @daxshepard1 are you willing to marry me? I love you.” She tweeted the tweet. the actor replied, “@IMKristenBell F–k Yes !!!!!!!!!! !”

The couple, who have been together for a long time, were married in the Beverly Hills courthouse room later the same year. They Chips co-stars had daughter Lincoln at the beginning of 2013 and Delta in 2014.

The fourth and final episode in Britney Spears’ series from 2005, Britney and Kevin: Chaotic, the singer admitted that she proposed her ring on Kevin Federline while they took a plane from New York City to film her “Outrageous” music video. The dancer admitted that he “didn’t expect it” even knowing of the direction their relationship was headed.

“I was thinking”No No, no. The way to propose is not this way. I’m supposed to propose , perform the whole thing proposal, kneel and beg and plead'” he recalled. “So, she was like, ‘Alright, you gotta ask me then.'”

Spears said, “He did, right then and there.”

The couple got married at the end of 2004. The couple welcomed twins: Sean Preston in 2005 and Jayden in 2006. The couple divorced in 2007.

After P.K. Subban got engaged to Lindsey vonn back in August She decided to come back to her favorite month a few months afterward. “I thought”Well, I’ve got an engagement ring and you don’t. This means that not everyone is aware that we’re engaged. It’s a shame because I think it should be all the same,” she recalled while co-hosting Entertainment Tonight in December 2020. “We were going to give each other rings, so I just kind of made a thing about it.”

The former racer in the alpine skis added, “But I never knew it was going to be that big of a deal … I just wanted to do something that was for us, and special for us.”

The two athletes eventually put their relationship to the curb at the end of that month, breaking up after three years of being together.

In the year of 2019, Haley Lu Richardson opened up about her spontaneous wedding proposal for Brett Dier in a mall food court, while eating pizza. “I did not plan anything. I didn’t realize when I woke that day that I about to have a wedding proposal the next morning,” she told Cosmopolitan at the moment. “I was in the moment , and that gut feeling popped up and convinced me to ask him to marry me , and I did. And he agreed. It seems like the trick to that was not even thinking about it before the incident took place. I was just able to do it.”

Scroll down for a list of all the hot female stars who decided to request their male lovers to marry them.

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Sarah Snook and Dave Lawson

The Succession actress secretly got married to “one of her best mates” during the outbreak of coronavirus. In an interview in October 2021 with Vogue Australia that she was the one who posed the question that was the most important.

“We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic,” the Australian actress said to the magazine about her new husband, a comedian as well as an Aussie. “We’ve just never been single at the same time.”

She added, “I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard.”

Her Succession’s costar and fellow countryman Ash Zukerman acted as a witness at Ash Zukerman was a witness to Brooklyn ceremony.

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jodie Turner-Smith , and Joshua Jackson

“She asked me, yeah! On New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her,” Jackson confessed during an appearance on July 20, 2021 during a segment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “There was, like, a preamble. There was a lead-up to it. … I did not know [it was coming], but she was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I ever made.”

Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, Kevin Federline and Britney

Although they parted within two years of union and divorce, they were still married “Toxic” singer was the first to inquire about the question while traveling towards New York City. Federline refused, but then asked she marry her husband a few minutes after. They divorced in 2007.

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga

The WWE wrestler was engaged to Hudson on her birthday in 2009 Hudson was the Cats star reciprocated just five months later, on the day of his birthday. The couple had a baby boy David Jr. the same year they were engaged and broke up in the year 2017.

Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

The Veronica Mars alum proposed to the “Armchair Expert” podcaster in 2013, after he first popped his question back in 2009. The same-sex marriage became legal throughout in the U.S., and the couple celebrated the event by marrying in the courthouse.

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier

The Edge of Seventeen star The Edge of Seventeen star asked to the Jane The Virgin actor to get married as they ate pizza in the mall. The couple celebrated the moment by gifting each other rings made of branches from a nearby tree. “We were like, ‘We’re gonna have to do something about it,’ because we didn’t have any rings,” the Five Feet Apart actress recalled to Cosmopolitan in the year 2019. “So we went to this bush and picked up these twigs . We each bent down, one at a stretch, and tied these twigs to our fingers for a ring. They are stored in a baggie.”

Credit: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Chase Hager

The first daughter of the former president was engaged to a businessman for five years ago, before he went to propose in 2007. “He said no,” she told Today alongside Hoda & Jenna in February 2020. “After three months of dating — I might’ve had a Christmas cocktail — and we were dancing, and I said, ‘This is it, I know it, let’s just get married, what are we waiting for?’ He smiled and was like, ‘I’m crazy about you, but you’re young.'”

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Pink as well as Carey Hart

The “So What” singer popped the question to her boyfriend in 2005 when he competed during the Pro 250 class finals in Mammoth, California. She held up a banner on the third lap, which said, “Will you marry me? It’s a fact!” They tied the wedding in the year following and were able to welcome two children in the form of daughter Willow in the year 2011 and son Jameson in 2016.

Credit: Greg Allen/Shutterstock

Judy Sheindlin and Jerry Sheindlin

It was revealed that the Judge Judy star opened up about her marriage proposal to husband Jerry whom she married on the same date in 1991, for the second time, after they had been married from 1977 until 1990. “I did actually propose to him. I asked him, ‘Where’s your relationship progressing? he tried to get out of it by saying”Well, you’re right why we’re required to marry What’s the matter,” she told DuJour in 2013. “He eventually gave up. I advised him to choose an appropriate date. He picked Flag Day.”

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller

The fashion designer rebuffed numerous proposals from the Fox Broadcasting Company founder, however, she ultimately decided to propose herself. The couple has been married since 2001.

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lindsey Vonn and P. K. Subban

A Minnesota born native made the proposal to hockey player in December, 2019, only months after he had made his first proposal. The pair ended their engagement in December of the year 2020.

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley

The Real Housewives of Orange County alumni requested Smiley to wed her on an episode in 2013 of the Bravo popular show. Though they’ve yet get married and have their first child in the year 2019 as well as celebrated the 11th wedding anniversary in 2020.

Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Wilding

The Cleopatra actress was married eight times prior to her death in the year 2011 when she was 79 years old. In all of her marriages, she proposed only once in her courtship to the stage Fright actor. The couple, who share twins Michael Jr. and Christopher, were married in 1952. Michael Jr. and Christopher got married in 1952. They divorced in 1957.

