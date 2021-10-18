Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Rocker-Chic Couple Style

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian’s Travis Barker’s fashion is just like their wild romance. From leather jackets, latex tops and jackets to low-slung trousers and graphic t-shirts, the pair has shown that no matter what the occasion they’ll turn on the heat.

Since the couple have been engaged since October, are heading into a relaxed meal or changing into swimming suits for a vacation the fashion seems to be on the agenda.

A flashback to March, and the 42-year-old reality TV star made a huge stir with her t-shirt at a date night. While Blink-182’s drummer, 45, was comfortable wearing his favorite graphic white t-shirt as well as a black jacket Kardashian’s provocative top drove fans in a frenzy. The top that she wore, with a pair of dark flared black pants had numerous NSFW words, such as “Beat me, Bite me, Suck me, F–k me.”

Biting is an occurrence for these two, since the Poosh founder has shown off an open grill that had fangs while going out with her partner to watch an UFC match in July. In addition, her sparkling (and extremely sharp!) whites were the main focus while the Vivianne Westwood vintage dress and low-slung leather pants definitely made an impact as well.

Barker For his part, was in sync with his girlfriendin keeping with the trend of leather. He paired a large coat with white t-shirt , and the red pants.

It seems like the couple don’t shy away from sharing clothing , either, because Kardashian went out the next day in the jacket of the drummer.

“Sorry if you can’t wear your boyfriend’s clothes,” she wrote on the caption on her Instagram Stories, pairing Barker’s Moto jacket that she wore the night before with an elegant John Galliano dress and combat boots.

Kardashian might be showing love with her outfits however Barker prefers the more literal route, receiving multiple tattoos to honor of his wife. He has not only his name tattooed across his chest but also the singer allowed Kardashian present him with the “I Love You” tattoo in May.

The rocker-chic style of the couple has definitely caught the attention of the public and many have pointed Kardashian’s style to be getting more sensual and leather-like since she began with the singer.

But the wellness expert isn’t here to help the detractors. When someone wrote, “And her style begins to change,” on an Instagram post in January She reacted with a clap. “This picture is from 2019 but ok,” she wrote in a kissing emoticon.

Although her style might never have changed (too too) however, it’s safe say that anytime the couple is in a relationship, amazing style is to be expected. For a glimpse of their stunning couple style, continue scrolling!

Credit: Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

17 October 2021

Engagement ensembles! To celebrate the big event, Blink-182’s drummer wore the black and white stripes shirt. The fitness guru looked stunning with a black gown that glowed.

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

15th October, 2021

A neutral palette! They were at New York City for Barker’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, looked cool while running through Soho. The Poosh founder wore a leather appearance and the drummer opted for a sleek white ensemble.

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

12 September 2021

To attend the MTV Video Music Awards, Kardashian was stunning with a lace-up leather mini dress from Olivier Theyskens, while Barker was dressed in a glittering suit by Thom Browne.

Credit: Ciao Pix/Shutterstock

30 August 2021

The perfect monochromatic scene! While taking a gondola ride in Italy The couple wore complementary hues. Barker was dressed in white jeans with a white T-shirt and Kardashian was wearing the black tank top and black miniskirt, gold cross-stitch embellishments, and the lug boots.

Credit: IPA/Shutterstock

September 29, 2021

While out shopping during a trip to Venice, Italy, the pair wore the same shades, showing that their coordination is unparalleled. They Poosh owner matched her sunglasses by wearing a miniskirt in red, and black bustier as Barker wore black pinstripe pants as well as graphic T-shirt.

Credit: Courtesy Travis Barker/Instagram

June 12, 2021

Vampire chic! The reality TV star donned an edgy bandana-style metallic top with a sequin skirt, as well as her grill, complete with fang teeth, during a the evening out with Barker who wore an all-white tank with black skinny jeans.

“I want to suck your blood,” the Poosh founder said in response to the Blink-182’s Instagram post.

Credit: Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

11 July 2021

Something borrowed! Following their PDA-filled outing for the UFC fight The Poosh founder donned a leather jacket over the John Galliano lace dress. The look was completed by wearing combat boots as well as Flatlist Eyewear sunglasses.

Credit: Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

July 11 2021

“What happens in Vegas,” Kardashian captioned her Instagram post. She was wearing the Vivienne Westwood Bustier as well as black leather pants with a low-rise. The Blink-182 singer wore the black beanie, leather jacket , and red plaid pants.

Credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA

June 24, 2021

To celebrate a date at Craig’s restaurant in Hollywood, Kardashian wore a Mother of All skirt and Sandy Liang skirt, while Barker was seen wearing black and a graphic cut-off jeans.

Credit: Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

June 18, 2021

All black! The pair opted for the monochromatic look for their date evening, taking their co-ordinated fashion to the highest level. “She likes riding with the top down,” the musician wrote in the caption on his Instagram post.

Credit: Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

April 26th 2021

Sexy summer! The sexy duo took a photograph during their holiday. Kardashian had on a small, naughty bikini with a skull-print durag while Barker was wearing black shorts.

Credit: Photographer Group/MEGA

April 7 April 7, 2021

Color coordinated! Barker dressed in an abstract shirt in white and black that was a perfect match to his friend’s outfit. The Poosh founder wore the white crop top with mom jeans, and a black coat.

Via US Magazine