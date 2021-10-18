Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline

Shutterstock (2)

Sometimes, the most successful romances began as friendships! Although Kourtney Kardashian’s and Travis Barker’s relationship could come as a surprise to some, the couple have been in contact for many years.

After Barker was seen together with Kardashian at her mother Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021 DailyGossip verified that the two were together. “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” the source confirmed to Us. “They have been friends for a long time and have been in a relationship for a while. Travis is incredibly in love in Kourtney as well, and has been so for quite a while.”

Just before the news about the couple’s romance came out, the Blink-182 singer posted a string of flirty comments on Poosh creator’s Instagram posts. While she shared a flirty photo of the closet of hers, Barker posted a comment with the rose emoticon. He added a mermaid-themed emoji under a photo of her stepping through the water. He added, “You’re So Cool,” after she shared screen shots from the 1993 film True Romance. (The rocker has stated previously the fact that True Romance is his favorite film, and he gave his son the name of Patricia Arquette’s character Alabama.)

Kardashian and Barker’s relationship has been going on for years. The couple, who live together in the Calabasas, California, gated community, have been caught out with each other on multiple occasions. One of them was in 2018, for dinner out and then attended a worship services. The singer has appeared on the long-running family television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians along with the ex of his wife Shanna Moakler.

Barker once spoke to Us specifically about how much he was drawn by the mom of 3’s daughter Kim Kardashian when she was working as Paris Hilton’s assistant. “How do you not stare at Kim? In all honesty, I really enjoyed being with Paris however I adore curvy women,” he explained in October of 2015. “Kim is eye candy. I’m not offending Paris but I just couldn’t stay away from Kim!”

Because the two reside in Calabasas and they’d casually have a few times. “We would go out to eat, just hang out,” he told me in a note his “had a crush on her and we were flirtatious, but nothing ever happened.”

A former Dash owner has the children Mason, Penelope and Reign with former Scott Disick. They developed a relationship following the end of their volatile on-and off relationship in 2015 with nine months. While Disick was later seen with Sofia Richie for nearly three years, before settling to Amelia Gray Hamlin in late 2020. Kourtney was previously connected to Younes Bendjima as well as Luka Sabbat.

The Meet the Barkers alum, for his part got married to Moakler between 2004 and the year 2008. The ex-couples have a daughters Alabama as well as son Landon. Barker briefly was seen with Rita Ora in 2015.

Scroll down to view Kourtney and Barker’s timeline of their relationship:

October 2017, October

In the Entertainment Tonight interview with Barker and Alabama his daughter, she spoke about her bonding together with members of Kardashian. Kardashian family. “Actually, the other night I had dinner with all of them and they were really sweet,” she stated, while the rocker said, “I told her she had a great dinner. … It was the first time I said to Alabama that it was a awesome dinner to be member of.”

September, 2018

The couple were the subject of dating speculation when they were seen leaving an eatery that was vegan L.A.

September, 2018

They attended Hillsong’s church service in the evening.

November , 2018

The couple ate dinner together along with Larsa Pippen, at Crossroads eatery in L.A.

February 2019

They went out to a night out in Malibu with each other.

January 2021

The couple sparked speculation about their relationship following the time Barker made a string of flirty comments under Kourtney’s Instagram posts and even the red rose emoji in a picture that showed the E! model taking a gorgeous mirror of herself within her wardrobe.

January 2021

The lovers shared pictures of their views of Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs vacation home.

January 2021

Us have confirmed Kourtney as well as Barker were “officially a couple” and “have been dating for a couple months.” The singer is extremely enthralled by Kourtney is and was since a while,” the insider added.

February 2021

The newlyweds celebrated the first Valentine’s Day together by an outdoor fireplace.

February 2021

The couple was made Instagram officially registered in February 2021 after the couple had celebrated Valentine’s Day together three days before. They both shared photos of them holding hands in a car to confirm their commitment to each other.

March 2021

Kardashian has promoted the CBD-infused range of her partner’s merchandise on 6 March wearing a sweatshirt promoting Barker Wellness Co. Barker Wellness Co. on her Instagram Stories. The drummer also uploaded her Instagram post to his Stories.

March 2021

The couple was seen taking a break from the PDA in the month of March 2021 following having a date at West Hollywood’s vegan cafe Crossroads Kitchen. “Kourtney and Travis are doing really well,” one source informed Us after their flirty date. “Kourtney is so smitten with Travis, and everyone around them loves them as a couple.”

March 2021

The Poosh founder expressed her affection for the artist in the month of March 2021, by sending him a note written by hand. “I love you,” the note reads in the signature of the word “I love you” in a heart. Barker posted the touching message on Instagram Stories at that moment.

March 2021

The lovers flew off for Nevada at the beginning of March in 2021 in order to watch the UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 event live. They were seen sitting next with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

April 2021

The singer sent Kardashian a huge floral arrangement with white gardenias suspended from the ceiling as well as the tulips to celebrate her 42nd birthday, which is in April 2021. The couple also had the evening with a romantic date as well as a special dessert.

April 2021

The Blink-182 drummer posted an unfocused photo of him along with the Poosh founder in a sexy and heavy make-up session in the light of the red light.

April 2021

Barker posted a beautiful image of Kardashian’s manicured hand, which is holding the palm tattoo he had.

April 2021

The couple enjoyed a cozy evening in front of a fireplace. “YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD,” Barker posted a caption to the birthday photo collection. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

April 2021

Barker was celebrating Kardashian’s 42nd birthday on April 18, 2019 by putting together a heavy PDA Instagram slideshow.

April 2021

Kardashian shared her own set of birthday photos following turning 42. The photos included a cute snap of her sporting Mickey Mouse ears while holding Barker’s hand.

April 2021

A mother with three children and Barker have a passionate kiss during a desert. In the April 2021 Instagram post, she was seen wearing small beige bikinis while Barker was wearing only black shorts. “They love getting out of LA and being with their families in the Utah environment,” one source said to Us in the moment, noting that people believe they’ll “absolutely” get engaged.

April 2021

“Anywhere with you,” the singer wrote on his April 2021 Instagram slideshow of an out-of-doors adventure. Barker ran across a rock in one shot and then admired his girlfriend wearing the tiniest bikini.

May 2021

In the first Mother’s Day as a couple, Barker gave Kardashian three huge bouquets of roses in orange and pink and peonies. The reality TV star shared pictures as well as videos of her bouquet through her Instagram Stories and captioned her posts with the heart red and watery eyes emoticons.

