Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Officially Engaged

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

A commitment! Kourtney Kardashian as well as Travis Barker are engaged as their charming relationship continues to draw attention.

The drummer, who is 45, fell down one knee on the beach of Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California on the 17th of October, on a Sunday. according to a source who confirmed to DailyGossip.

The reality TV star posted the announcement on Instagram and posted two pictures of the couple enjoying a day on the beach, surrounded by flowers. She then displayed the ring in a photo shared by her 15-year-old daughter Alabama.

The couple first started sparking speculation about their wedding after an excursion in Las Vegas in July. The hairstylist Glen Oropeza took to social platforms to post pictures of the trip with her followers, and wrote, “NOWWW I understand why people are getting married in Vegas. There’s nothing better than love and an enjoyable time.”

Oropeza also added some emojis that are special to his Instagram post which included an emoji of a diamond ring, that he then changed to an ordinary black heart instead.

Alabama has made people more intrigued by the couple’s status after she shared a photo of the couple on Instagram Stories. Instagram Stories with the caption, “So happy for you guys.”

Kardashian as well as Barker were first connected in the latter half of 2020. DailyGossip confirmed the relationship in January.

Courtney Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months,” an insider said during the period. “Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Since since then, the reality show and Blink-182’s drummer been enjoying showing off their bond and provided fans with a glimpse of some of their sweet moments with their families.

Barker who shares his son Landon 17 and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and has taken his children on numerous trips together with Poosh founder. Kardashian has also brought her three children, Mason, 11, Penelope 8 and Reign 6 who are with her ex Scott Disick, along for the excitement.

“This is what I come home to,” Alabama captioned a clip of her father as well as Kardashian performing “Heart and Soul” on the piano with the caption on her Instagram Stories in July.

Famous family members from Kardashian’s have gave the couple their seal of approval as well as Khloe Kardashian. Kardashian said that the couple was the stars of a popular Netflix romance. “The Duke and the Duchess !!!!!!!!!!! Bridgerton feels like Bridgerton,” the 37-year-old commented on a photograph taken by her sibling and Barker during April.

Kris Jenner also confirmed that she was thrilled for her oldest daughter, as the couple continued to show their affection for each other on social media in posts that feature PDA and even told Ryan Seacrest in June, “It’s the best.”

A couple of months earlier an unnamed source explained what is it that makes Kourtney’s relationship work.

“They have large modern families and they each are committed to their children. They’re from modern families that have modern relationships,” the insider told Us in February. “Both of their families are supportive.”

A second source later told Us the report that Kardashian as well as Barker were in the process of taking the next step in their relationship.

“An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis,” the insider told the newspaper in June. “The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her.”

Via US Magazine