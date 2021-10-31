Kendall Jenner Shares Devin Booker Tribute to Honor Her Boyfriend’s Birthday

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Kendall Jenner/Instagram

It’s not only her boyfriend, but her closest friend. Kendall Jenner has shared an adorable tribute to her lover, Devin Booker on his birthday.

The NBA player turned 25 on the weekend of the 3rd of October. His model girlfriend, who’s also 25, posted some special pictures through social media.

The first image was one taken of the couple and Booker snuggling in a chair. “Happy birthday best friend,” she wrote, using an emoji of a heart. Eight18 Tequila founder posted a photo of the Olympian in her Instagram story.

Jenner’s slide next to her appeared to be an actual FaceTime conversation she had saved the screen shot from. Jenner’s slide next to her was a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation. Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added three red heart emojis beneath her boyfriend’s gorgeous smile.

Devin Booker. Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The couple has become at ease with flirty comments on social media over the course of the entire year. The couple first began to go out in the middle of 2020, DailyGossip confirmed at the time However, they didn’t announce their relationship on Instagram until after Valentine’s Day. Since then, the couple haven’t been shy about sharing a intimate photo with their followers.

In this month, Booker as well as Jenner have been enjoying the spirit of Halloween. In the last month, the pair were fierce in carving pumpkins, and posted pictures of their jack-o’-lanterns on the internet.

“Pumpkin dont count if you used a stencil,” the tweeter wrote on the 19th of October. His girlfriend shared his tweet in a retweet. She joked and said, “I feel personally attacked.”

In the middle of the month, Booker could not help but be struck by Jenner’s Instagram carousel featuring a Corpse Bride-inspired lingerie photos taken with the photographer Dana Trippe.

“Yer corpse bride,” the model, 25 posted a caption to on an Instagram gallery on the 27th of Oct. on a Wednesday in a reference towards the film of 2005. Tim Burton film.

Booker caused fans to be a bit confused when he stated, “Don’t forget!” Many people assumed that he was referring to his birthday, which was approaching.

The couple celebrated their birthdays just two days apart. When Booker was 25 on Saturday, Jenner will turn 26 on the 3rd of November, which is Wednesday.

The couple’s relationship is serious the couple which is the reason Jenner is more forthcoming than she has ever been about her romance. When they celebrated their one-year anniversary in June an insider revealed to Us that they’d “practically moved in” together and were living together at Jenner’s house at Los Angeles.

“They really respect each other’s careers and give each other space to focus on her modeling or his basketball career,” the source said when the story was first reported. “That’s probably what makes their relationship work so well is that they have that work-life balance.”

The fans will need to wait to find out if it implies that Jenner is finally willing to talk about her love life on camera. The Kardashian-Jenner family’s brand new Hulu Reality show currently being developed.

Via US Magazine