Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Split: Reactions follow

Bachelor Nation to the rescue! Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes received overwhelming support from fellow reality stars including ex-lovers Clare Crawley and Andrew Spencer after they announced their breakup on October 25, on a Monday.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple shared on Instagram in the form of a joint statement. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

The couple, who were engaged in April during making the 17th season Bachelorette finale, requested “kindness and privacy” as they navigate their breaking up.

“Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision,” their statement concluded.

The former bank manager, who was 30 was in contact with Moynes 31, 31, when they began filming their Bachelorette season earlier in the year.

The Canada native was previously competing for Crawley 40, Crawley, as well as Tayshia Adams’ affections on Season 16 on the ABC dating show before sliding in to Thurston’s DMs in January, after she had made her Bachelor debut on Matt James’ season.

Moynes was able to recall in July one of episodes on the “Click Bait” podcast that Thurston “didn’t open up her dialogue in any way” when he tried to talk with her via social media. After joining her season on The Bachelorette a few episodes into the show, their bond was evident.

The Blake Moynes Shop’s cofounder go down to one knee in the show’s August finale. show after a dramatic ending to Thurston’s romance and Greg Grippo that resulted in Thurston’s Washington native declaring Grippo who was 28, as a “gaslighter” for how he quit the show.

“I always thought you showed up late, but if there’s anything I’ve learned during our journey together, it’s that love shows up when it wants, regardless of time, tradition, expectations, and that’s why we’re standing right here in this very moment,” Thurston said to Moynes prior to proposing and she was thrilled to accept. “You came precisely when you were supposed to be here. I’ll never forget the fact that you did your best to be here.”

The couple made their friendship on Instagram official in the same month to celebrate the wildlife manager’s birthday.

A few months ago, Thurston expressed concern over having a relationship that was long distance and told her Instagram followers that she was “lonely” while Moynes was traveling to Africa to work. The television personality revealed to DailyGossip on October 22nd, Friday. 22 saying that she had been “winging” it when it was about her relationship and private life.

“The short version is we’re figuring it out,” she explained to Us. “We aren’t sure. It’s a new concept to us. I’m focusing on me. He’s focused on him and if we are at it, then great.”

Scroll down to find out whom from Bachelor Nation reached out to Thurston and Moynes after their separation:

Andrew Spencer

Season 17 Bachelorette contestant, 26 has sent Moynes affection via Instagram sharing two hearts in black to mark the split news.

Ali Fedotowsky

“Sending you love ,” the former Bachelorette wrote on Thurston’s blog.

Clare Crawley

Thurston, a Sacramento, California native, posted an emoji of a red heart to support Thurston’s announcement.

Blake Horstmann

Season 14’s Bachelorette contestant wrote a post on Moynes’s post, writing “Here for you buddy .”

Catherine Guidici

“The season 17 Bachelor winner commented on coworker Washington native’s tweet with two heart-shaped red emoticons.

Ivan Hall

“Much love to you both,” the season 16 Bachelorette alumni wrote on Instagram.

Tammy Ly

“Sending you so much love,” Thurston, the Bachelor in Paradise star replied to Thurston’s message.

Mike Planeta

“Classy and well-written brotha! I am proud of you!” another fellow contestant of season 17 says on Moynes announcement.

Vanessa Grimaldi

“Sending you both love,” the Canada native who won Nick Viall’s season on The show last year prior to getting married just seven months following, responded via Instagram.

Olivia Caridi

” so sorry lovie,” the season 20 Bachelor star wrote on Instagram on Thurston’s Instagram post.

