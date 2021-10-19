Kanye West Granted Approval From Judge to Legally Change Name to Ye. Less

Kanye West. Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock

UPDATE 10/19/21 at 8:50 a.m. ET.

According to court papers obtained by DailyGossip the judge approved the rapper’s request for a change of his moniker to “Ye.”

Original story here:

Moniker move. Kanye West has asked that his name change into Ye, DailyGossip can confirm.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper, 44, has filed legal papers for the name change in the Los Angeles County Court, according to court records discovered by Us. TMZ was first to announce the information on the 24th of August.

The document states in them that Yeezy creator “requests that the court decree the following name changes” from his current identity, Kanye Omari West, to Ye.

The singer who is currently going through a divorce process with Kim Kardashian, previously hinted that he might change his moniker in the year 2018. “The being formally known as Kanye West,” Kanye West tweeted in September that year. “I am YE.”

Three months earlier, West released his eighth studio album, titled Ye. The album was released at No. 1 . on the U.S. Billboard 200.

West the singer, who shares North eight Saint five, Chicago 3 and Psalm 2, 2, and the Skims founder 40, has spoken out about the decision in naming the record Ye in reference to its significance to the Bible.

“I wanted something to match my energy,” the Grammy winner told host Big Boy in June 2018. “I believe that ‘ye’ is the most utilized word found in the Bible as it is used in the Bible it is a reference to “you. Therefore, I’m you we are and it’s all us. The album went from Kanye meaning that it is the sole one. It’s now Ye which is just reflective of us, our best, our worst and our confusion, all of it. It’s more reflection of who we really are.”

West who has used Ye as his nickname for many years The name is also displayed on his Twitter handle as well as Instagram profile.

The news of the name filing came just a few days after Kardashian offered her support to West in the midst of his journey towards releasing the Donda album. Kardashian, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians model shared a pic on the Instagram Story on August 22, 2018 of her car’s radio , while listening to tracks that were titled “Donda MIX TEST.06_06.”

Although the reality TV model has filed for divorce with West in February, after almost 6 years together, she’s been open to his new music venture. Kardashian was seen attending the rapper’s Donda launch party in the month of June together with their four children. She then cheered for him at his second listening party in August.

The “Every Hour” singer, who was briefly with Irina Shyak prior to his split from Kardashian is yet to release the 10th album of his studio. The singer has been hinting about the album’s release for months.

The album was initially scheduled for release in July but it was moved back on August 6 however the record is still not released. West however, did to celebrate the release’s arrival with the release’s first listening party on the 5th of August in Atlanta.

Via US Magazine