John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s Romance Faces ‘Uncertainty’ After Pregnancy

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A hazy future. John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are expecting their first child together in an intense romance, however an insider informs DailyGossip the couple’s relationship is in many “uncertainty.”

Mulaney 39, who was pregnant, revealed the Newsroom Alum’s pregnancy last month during Late Night With Seth Meyers The insiders suggest they could be excellent parents, however, that could be all they have in the future they’ll have together.

“This has been an imperfect relationship from the start,” the source informs Us.

The fast-paced relationship has 41-year-old Munn’s friends concerned about the possibility that this relationship could end as quickly as it began. “Even though Olivia’s going to be a wonderful mother and has great support behind her, Olivia’s friends just don’t see these two being a couple in a year’s time,” the source says.

They are awed by their loved ones who believe that the couple will “make great parents” to their baby girl However “nobody knows yet if they’re going to do that together or apart.”

The couple even Munn and Mulaney aren’t sure. Us confirmed their relationship during May. Then, in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor revealed that Mulaney and Munn were expecting a baby in September. The romance has been growing so fast that they’ve not been able to take the time to map out their lives.

“Olivia and John still have to decide what kind of future they’re going to have together, if any,” the insider tells. “It’s a time of uncertainty, for both of them.”

They “are a long way from deciding and locking in what their relationship is going to be going forward.”

Us confirmed that Mulaney as well as Munn were in a relationship for just three days after Mulaney’s Kid Gorgeous star’s reps announced the divorce of Anna Marie Tendler, his wife of six years.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” the musician 35-year-old said in an announcement shortly after the announcement. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

The comedian declared divorce at New York in late July. In September, Mulaney revealed his X-Men: Apocalypse star’s pregnancy.

“I packed a lot into this [year],” the actor told Seth Meyers. “I was in rehab from September. I was released in October and removed myself from my home from my ex-wife , Tendler. In the spring, I traveled on a trip to Los Angeles and met and began to meet a beautiful woman by the name of Olivia. … And now we’re expecting an infant together. I was a bit nervous as I prepared to announce the good news! Olivia and the baby have helped me save myself from myself during this initial journey to recovery.”

Mulaney was admitted to the 60-day rehabilitation program in December of 2020, as seeking treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction. The actor had been clean since 2005, when he fell off the bandwagon during the coronavirus epidemic.

Via US Magazine