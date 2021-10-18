Jimmy Hayes’ Widow ‘Shocked’ Drugs Caused Early Death

Jimmy and Kristen Hayes. Courtesy Jimmy Hayes/Instagram

Kristen Hayes, the widow of NHL star Jimmy Hayes, spoke out about her late husband’s passing at first following the release of a medical examination report that identified the cause of his death in August.

“I was so certain that it had nothing to do with drugs,” the mother of two said to The Boston Globe in an interview that was published on October 17. “I believed that there was something wrong with my heart, or something else that wasn’t [drugswere involved. … The thought was a mystery which is why it was difficult.”

Former Boston Bruins player died at 31 years old on August 23. Two months later, the Massachusetts medical examiner of the state confirmed to E! News that the reason for the fatality is “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine.”

Kristen said she was no idea that her husband was struggling with addiction. “I was hoping to get a different phone call when they called,” she explained. “I was hoping to gain some clarity and was stunned to learn that it was. He did not show any sign of fighting at home.”

They have two sons, Beau 2, and Mac 5 they tied the knot in the year 2019. A month after Jimmy’s demise, Kristen posted a carousel of photos of their family on Instagram to pay tribute to her late spouse.

“Today is one month without you,” she wrote in September. “I am able to sit in my room and talk about how this was the toughest, most miserable month in my entire life. But what does that do? Instead, I reflect back at the month of September and I am amazed by how strong I along with my sons and households have proven to be. Our lives were completely turned upside down. The words can’t even come close to express my feelings of loss and need you . So I’m not even going here. But holy crap this stinks.”

The father of Jimmy, Kevin Hayes, told the Boston Globe that he himself was recovering and started to worry last year that his son could be struggling with addiction.

“About maybe 16 or 17 months ago, I saw a little change in Jimmy’s behavior, and I went to him, and I said, ‘I think there might be a problem here with pills,'” Kevin reported to the paper. “He had had an injury for a while, and I think he started taking the painkillers, and they get you.”

According Kevin Kevin, Jimmy called him three weeks later and informed the man that he had been “hooked” on pills. “And I said, ‘Well, let’s get you some help,'” Kevin remembered. “He was taken to a facility that was located in Haverhill. He gets helpand is in the right direction to recover I was thinking. However, this is so powerful.”

Via US Magazine