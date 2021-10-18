Jimmie Allen’s wife Alexis Gale Gives Birth to their 2nd child

Courtesy of Jimmie Allen/Instagram

A sweet thing to Sing about! His wife, Alexis Gale, gave birth to their second child on the weekend of October 16.

“Zara James Allen Our newest baby to the family has arrived, and we are so happy to meet her. Alexis you’re an amazing person I love you, and grateful for you,” the singer, who is 36 posted on Instagram on the 17th of October on a Sunday and included a picture of her newborn as well as her proud parents.

The country singer suggested on the Tuesday episode on October 12 on Dancing With the Stars that baby No. 2 was on the way. The Delaware native told DailyGossip that Gale 35 had been “two centimeters pregnant,” then telling DailyGossip that he was referring to two centimeters dilate.

“She’s feeling great,” he added. “I’m excited about welcoming this baby girl to the world. If she decides to reveal her facial expressions.”

They got married during May, Pennsylvania they are currently parents to daughter Naomi who is 19 months old. Allen has also welcomed his son Aadyn seven years old during an earlier relationship. In June, Allen as well as the nurse revealed that the family was expanding.

“Jimmie, Lexi, Aadyn, Naomi, Baby Allen,” the singer captioned his Instagram post at the time.

In the same month, he revealed his baby’s sex during The Sam Alex Show and said, “We’ve got a baby girl in the making! We didn’t do the entire reveal thing , because we had done it the first time and what ever pops out, it will be revealed.”

Although the duo of Gale had not yet decided on an appropriate name for the tiny one The “Freedom Was a Highway” artist said, “I want to name her Aria Stark Allen, because I’m an avid Game of Thrones fan. However, Lex will not let this occur. So I’m not sure what we’ll be calling her. It could be something like “Hey you!”

The proud dad honoured his father by dancing in a show with Emma Slater on Monday, October 11. “HERO’s Night during Disney Week here at @dancingabc. My partner @theemmaslater choreographed the gorgeous dance which I dedicate to my father.” Allen wrote via Instagram following the performance. “Miss you every single day dad.”

The Academy of Country Music Award winner was later able to call the dance to the song of Mulan “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” it was a “magical” experience. “@emmaslater was a master at it and we had a blast. We took home our first Mickey Dance Challenge which is an absolute thrill in my eyes,” He wrote Tuesday.

Allen revealed last month that he would be joining Season 30 on the ABC show, even though it was “out of [his] comfort zone.”

The artist posted to his Instagram fans in September “Looking looking forward to getting in and trying something different on the 30th season of the @dancingabc. No matter what happens, it’s going to be an amazing adventure and fun. I’ve already had the pleasure of meeting some incredible people. It’s a short time to live, y’all. … You don’t know what talent you’ll discover in your own soul. Be free of limits. Let me return to moving.”

Via US Magazine