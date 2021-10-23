Jensen Ackles discussed Gun Preparation for ‘Rust’ Only a few days before Alec Baldwin’s Fatal misfire

Jensen Ackles. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

In a eerie film, Jensen Ackles described his experiences working with guns on the shoot of Rust only a few days prior to when his co-star Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injured Director Joel Souza.

“I’ve been given an a.m. call for a shootout. They asked me to pick my weapon, and they said”All right, what weapon would you prefer? I replied”I don’t know’, and the armorer asked”Do you have any prior experience with guns?” the actor, 43 was speaking to his fans at the Supernatural convention held in Denver between October 15 and 17. “I was like, ‘A little.’ And she’s like, ‘OK, well, this is how you load it, this is how we check it and make sure it’s safe.'”

According to Ackles that the armorer informed Ackles that the armorer was “going to put some blanks” into the gun, and told that he “fire off a couple rounds” at the landscape from a distance which he accomplished effortlessly. He pointed out that Baldwin – who also serves as a producer for the project was there when he was called into the role.

It was reported that the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department confirmed they had found out that 30 Rock alum, 63, “discharged” a weapon in the setting at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday, October 21. Hutchins 42, was declared dead by the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque and Souza 48 was taken into Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for medical treatment and was released on Thursday, 22nd October.

“Mr. Baldwin was able to come in on his own to meet about the investigation with detectives” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Rios said in a statement. The facility was locked for a while as investigators sought to figure out “what type of projectile was discharged.”

The Saturday Night Live alum spoke out about the incident on Twitter the day before. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” the actor wrote. “I’m fully cooperating with police investigation into how this tragedy happened and I’m in contact with her husband and offering my prayers to his family and friends. My heart breaks in the loss of her son, husband and everyone that knew or loved Halyna.”

The production company behind the film, Rust Movie Productions LLC also issued an official statement, which reads “The entire crew and cast is devastated by the tragic events of today, and we offer our sincere condolences to Halyna’s family as well as her loved family members. The production has been stopped of the movie for an unknown amount of time, and we fully cooperate with the police investigation of the Santa Fe Police Department. We will provide counseling services for anyone who is associated with the film as we process the tragic incident.”

Via US Magazine