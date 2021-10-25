It’s heating up: Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Take a Walk on the streets of New York City Together

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

It’s heating up. Just two weeks since DailyGossip verified it was Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are dating, the two were seen enjoying a cozy evening on the streets of New York City.

The Magic Mike actor, 41 and The Big Little Lies alum, 32 The two were photographed together while walking through the city with each other on Saturday, October 23, in photos taken by The Daily Mail.

The Alabama native wore the beige sweatshirt with black sweatpants while chatting with his new mate. Kravitz was, for her part chose a cream turtleneck, an oversized dark jacket with wide legs pants and a grey beanie.

The rumors of a relationship were fuelled by earlier NYC outings , and Tatum appearing to be following fan accounts of Kravitz, Us confirmed the pair were officially married in August.

“Channing and Zoe are dating,” an exclusive source said to Us that the two stars first met during the making of the forthcoming feature film Pussy Island. “They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single.”

The insider also said that it was reported that things “turned romantic fast” between the two co-stars.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

“They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors,” the source said in the moment. “They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that’s why the [recent] upstate getaway was so great for them.”

The couple reunited a few weeks later. each attended their first 2021 Met Gala though kept their distance from the red carpet and posed independently. But, they were seen walking out of at the Metropolitan Museum of Art together prior to when the Sparkella author shared a photo of them at Alicia Key’s post-party.

“This night!” Tatum posted as a caption on the caption of his Instagram Story post, sharing the 40-year old’s selfie with singers Tatum, Kravitz, Keys and Moses Sumney. “No one was willing to mess with us on the dance floor. the music and the vibe was on another level. Thank you @aliciakeys.”

The couple, who are relatively quiet, is also said to have become close with each other’s families after their relationship was sparked when the Step Up actor praised his girlfriend’s father, Lenny Krzyvitz in a hilarious 29 September Instagram exchange.

The “Fly Away” crooner, at 57, posted the initial picture of himself in his kitchen in the month of March showing off his sculpted abdominals as he held a kettle of tea. He captioned the post “2:37pm. Good morning. It was a long night in the studio last night. Three albums are on the horizon. Coming back. Love.”

Tatum was, like the majority followers of the his Instagram followers, appeared stunned by his body.

“Good god man,” the Jupiter Ascending star said. “What are you eating ? Or what’s in the water , or the genes. This isn’t natural. Do you just do abs like all day?”

“I Belong to You “I Belong to You” artist saw the conversation as an opportunity to contact the telephone with Tatum to discuss a possible acting job, and wrote in response, “Dude, I’m just trying to get into”the next Magic Mike. Are there any connections?”

Lenny’s comment regarding “connections” seemingly referred to the Divergent actress and his daughter, whom is his former Lisa Bonet.

In the years before the Magic Mike XXL star and Zoe were connected prior to the Magic Mike XXL show, he was engaged to Jenna Dewan — with whom he has a daughter of 8 years Everly between 2009 to 2019 . Then, he began getting engaged to Jessie J on and off between the years of 2018 and 2020.

It is reported that the High Fidelity alum, for her part, was married Karl Glusman in May 2019 prior to their divorce in December 2020. The divorce was finalized in August.

Via US Magazine