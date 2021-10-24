Issa Rae! Yvonne Orji! Outfits Photos of the Stars to the “Insecure” Season 5 premiere

Issa Rae. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Glam Slam! The Insecure cast showed off an impressive style at the season 5 premiere of the show on the streets of Los Angeles on Thursday, October 21. From vibrant and striking suits to stunning frocks, Insecure’s stars proved they are able to look their best in fashion.

Perhaps the most elegant outfit of the night was an unofficial pair of Issa Rae, and Yvonne Orji. They were both coordinated in their outfits! The star of the show was in attendance wearing stunning Rokh dress that featured feathers adorning the edges and hemline. Orji 37, as she was she looked glamorous Barbie wearing a metallic pink outfit, complete with wide-leg trousers as well as a bustier, and an oversized feather scarf.

Rae as well as Orji even shared their photo of the two through social media. “We showed up with matching outfit concepts,” Orji posted in Instagram Story. Instagram Story. “The feathers means we soaring.”

The guys showed off their fashion, too. Jay Ellis was a surefire top performer. The 39-year old actor chose an layered look to the evening, wearing the turtleneck under a cozy sweater. The pants he wore with a pattern that stole the spotlight however! Between the stripes, to the classic houndstooth patterns There’s no doubt that they turned heads.

It’s not a surprise that the actresses have brought out their most stylish outfits to the occasion, considering that this is the five-year anniversary and the show’s final season. “Every show has a DNA,” Prentice Penny, the show’s director of Insecure stated when speaking to Entertainment Weekly. “We always thought of our show asif it wasn’t intended to run for 90 episodes. We’ve never changed our minds. We just thought that was the right length of time needed to be able to tell the stories of these characters.”

Although there is the expiration date in the horizon, fans are sure to deliver some unexpected events. “What we were trying to figure out in the final season was’Am I sure I’ll be okay even if the friendship isn’t working out? Will I be okay if the friendship ends?'” Penny said. “Sometimes you don’t get dealt the cards you’d like when you ask, “If the situation is: what should you do? Are you able to find a way to be content? Do you know how to continue to thrive?”

As you prepare for the show’s final season, which will be available on HBO on Sunday on October 24. going to look at the outfits your most loved cast members wore to the final red carpet.

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Issa Rae

In a feathered trimmed Midi dress created by the fashion house based in London, Rokh.

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Yvonne Orji

In a gorgeous purple pantsuit, from Greta Constantine’s collection for Fall 2021.

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jay Ellis

In a white and black ensemble that features a fuzzy black sweater as well as striped pants.

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Keke Palmer

In a casual ensemble comprised consisting of a sweatshirt, cycling shorts and sneakers.

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Prentice Penny

The suit is an Edikt Apparel custom suit with white turtleneck beneath.

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jidenna

In a black and red pattern shirt with matching pants made by Southern Yankee with a black long-sleeved top.

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Sujata Day

In a long-sleeved, sequinted Angelika Jozefczyk mini dress , paired with black pumps.

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Courtney Taylor

In a black trousersuit that has a the plunging neckline. Accessorized with a belt.

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Christina Elmore

In a periwinkle trousersuit and diamond jewelry.

