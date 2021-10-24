Hocus Pocus 2 cast, release date rumors

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

I’ve put a spell on you! Three decades later, following the time Hocus Pocus premiered in 1993 the fans still watch the classic Halloween film on repeat and can’t wait to watch more.

In the film’s original version, Max (Omri Katz) light the candle in black which brings Winnifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) as well as the sisters of her, Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) back to life. The good news is that Max succeeds in destroying the Sanderson sisters in their quest to steal the lives of the children in Salem hoping to become younger and living for the rest of their lives.

His plan will only be succeeding, however, thanks to the support of his sister Dani (Thora Birch) as well as his new girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw) and the cat Thackery Binx (voiced by Jason Marsden). The Halloween classic also featured Sean Murray as the human Thackery and Doug Jones as zombie Billy Butcherson.

In the past the team has teased a sequel and Midler exclusively saying to DailyGossip in October 2019 “I heard it’s going to be fabulous.” The Beaches star also joked that “I hope they hire me because I want to fly again in the worst way.”

Parker said in May of 2020 that she, along with fellow co-stars Midler as well as Najimy had been “hospitable to the idea” of performing their witch roles again in the near future.

“I think for a long time, people were talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way but we were unaware of it,” the Sex and the City actress spoke to Bruce Bozz during the show’s Quarantined on Sirius XM’s Bruce in the year. “I believe we’ve come to the point that we’ve all have publicly endorsed the right peopleand said”Yes! It’s a great exciting, extremely enjoyable idea. We’ll look forward to. We’ll look forward to what the future has in store.”

When the sisters returned in October 2020 to help the New York Restoration Project, the fans were more eager to see an updated film from the women. Then, in May of 2021 Disney+ announced the official return of the Sanderson sisters to the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2. Hocus Pocus 2.

“Sistaaaahs! It’s been over 300 years… However, we’re back! #HocusPocus2 will be released in 2022 and is available on DisneyPlus.” Midler confirmed via Instagram at the time.

Five months after, Shaw revealed where she believes her characters Allison and her love partner Max could be today suggesting that they could be back in the sequel.

“I feel like she and Max are still together, but I think Allison’s from Salem and he always wants to be in California,” she said on Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. “I think they did some sort of compromise and maybe she’s in Salem when the witches come back, you know, visiting her mom or something.”

Scroll down to find out how much we’ve learned about the sequel to the Hocus Pocus film:

