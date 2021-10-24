Heather Rae Young bonded with Tarek El Moussa’s two kids long before engagement

Courtesy of Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

What a sweetie! Heather Rae Young bonded with Tarek El Moussa’s two children even before their engagement in July 2020.

The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa actor first revealed to his daughter Taylor and daughter, Brayden concerning his relationships and his Selling Sunset star following the time they had a night out “a few times.”

The California native spoke to Today in December of 2019: “After getting the initial conversation started, I would also show the kids photos and videos of me and Heather Rae laughing, being silly and hanging out, and that made them laugh and be able to put a face to her name.”

His eldest son child was “comfortable” with the real estate agent “right away,” Brayden gradually warmed to Young. They share the “nice bond,” El Moussa said at the moment. (He has kids with his ex-wife Christina Anstead.)

In August of 2020 the former model posted via Instagram that she loved having the privilege of being “bonus mom” to the young ones. “Watching them grow up in front of my eyes so loving and so curious about life,” she wrote by signing in the post with “Future Mrs. El Moussa.”

The touching tribute was posted just a week after Young declared she believes that Taylor and Brayden are the “whole heart.” She posted Instagram images from Brayden’s fifth birthday celebration and wrote “I cannot wait to become their official stepmom. I’ve never experienced the kind of love I have experienced until they came into my life. It was completely unexpected, but when I met @therealtarekelmoussa I didn’t even question the fact that he had kids. It was love at first sight quickly, and love for him meant being a lover of everything. I love my family.”

El Moussa has welcomed Taylor along with Brayden in the years 2010 and 2015 and 2015, respectively, together with Anstead. His wedding was to Christina of the Coast actress from 2009 until 2018. She then wed Ant Antstead in the year they signed their divorce papers. In September of 2020, Christina along with their Wheeler Dealers host revealed that they would be ending their marriage within a year of Hudson was born.

Follow the video to look at Young having fun with her brood through the decades, from Halloween costumes to adorable selfies.

Via US Magazine