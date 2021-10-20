“Hawkeye: Everything You Need to Learn About the Show’s Launch Date, Cast…

Chuck Zlotnik/Marvel Studios

It’s time to go, Loki! Hawkeye returns with his very personal Disney+ TV show -however this time it’s not together with the Avengers. He has a new companion with the name of Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye catches up with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) after he assisted Captain America, Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers fight Thanos in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

The bow-and-arrow-wielding superherothe one who made his film debut in the 2011 film Thor is the few originators of the Avengers that’s still alive, so there’s plenty for him to do to protect Earth from any evil forces that might be lurking. One of them could be a cousin of the beloved Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) who tragically lost her body in Endgame.

Disney+ has kept the details of the new series secret, but it’s said to be “an adventure series” in which Clint “will pass the torch to Kate Bishop,” according to Variety.

Renner said that Steinfeld’s character would be a key character in the show as well as being a an annoyance to Clint’s backside.

“[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,” the Hurt Locker actor revealed to Entertainment Weekly in July 2021. “She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye.”

He added, “The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

Fortunately, art didn’t mimic life for Renner and he revealed to EW that he assisted in helping his new co-star adapt into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by “protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff.”

“The Mayor” of Kingstown alumni didn’t want to simply be a part of the film, but He was also “wanted to protect” Steinfeld “because there’s a lot of physical stuff,” said he stated. “She’s a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can’t wait to see all the cool stuff that she’s able to do.”

Hawkeye is the sixth Marvel TV series to premiere in 2021. It follows WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and the animated What If?

For those who cannot be satisfied with Marvel, The Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao, hits theaters on November 5 less than one month prior to when Spider-Man will return to the screen for his third film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Continue reading to learn everything you must be aware of about Hawkeye:

The Release Date

The Marvel series begins streaming on Disneyon December 24. The show will launch with two episodes, before releasing the remaining four on Wednesdays.

The Cast

Renner is joined by an number of Marvel newcomers, such as Vera Farmiga, Ava Russo and Steinfeld. AlaquaCox, Zahn McClarnon Brian d’Arcy James and Fra Free will make up the actors in the action-packed series.

Florence Pugh will also return as her Black Widow character Yelena Belova who is she is a Russian assassin with her sights set at Hawkeye.

Black Widow Connection Black Widow Connection

The people who watched until the conclusion of the Black Widow credits know that an unsavory agent named Contessa Valeria Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) confessed to Yelena that it was Clint that killed the sister of her, Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow. The Russian spy is trying to take Hawkeye -She very often misses.

The First Trailer

Hawkeye makes his way through Manhattan in a sneak preview of the action-packed series which debuted in September. The teaser has him teaming up with Kate, a superhero-in-training and superfan who is very happy to learn about trick arrows.

“There are arrows more dangerous than that one?” she asks, elated after the truck was destroyed by just one shot.

