“Halloweentown” Cast Where Are They Now? Kimberly J. Brown, Debbie Reynolds

'Halloweentown'. Singer White/Ventura Valley Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

Halloween has always been (still) amazing! After having taken over the Halloween season by launching back in 1998 Halloweentown continues to offer a venue for people to celebrate the holiday through the decades.

A Disney Channel original film was about Marnie (Kimberly Brown). Brown) and her family as they learned that they belonged to the family of witches. When Marnie’s mother Aggie (Debbie Reynolds) takes Marnie into Halloweentown, Marnie quickly learns when she turns 13 that she must fight the evil threat to conquer the entire globe.

Fans of the cult film franchise weren’t the only ones who kept their affection for Halloweentown alive since the cast has been to a number of celebrations to honor the film.

“The fam bam is back together!” Brown posted an adorable Instagram photo of herself, Emily Roeske (Sophie), Joey Zimmerman (Dylan) and Judith Hoag (Gwen) at the regular Spirit of Halloweentown festival in St. Helen, Oregon in the state where the film was shot in the year 2017.

Through the time, Brown not only reconnected with fans of the show, but she also began to date her co-star Daniel Kountz (Kal), who starred in the sequel of 2001 Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge.

“We’ve been in contact throughout the years after we completed the second film and we’ve been social media friends for quite some time. We hadn’t been in contact for a while, and I was hoping to have him part of my original comedy videos that I make to my YouTube channel.” Brown told Bustle in 2017 about developing a relationship with Kountz over the years after working with each other.

It was reported that the Guiding Light alum added: “I directed the short film that explored the possible places Kal could be today and Daniel was graciously appeared in it along alongside some of my other acquaintances of Second City where I’ve been studying improv for some time. The film was shot and stuff that I put on my YouTube channel, which kind of grew. It happened naturally and unexpectedly , grew out of the beginning.”

Brown stated that the response from Halloweentown supporters has been “amazing.”

“There’s a fine line with being in the public eye and the media and my personal life, but it’s been pretty funny to watch the fans’ responses,” she wrote at the time.

Three years after three years later, three years later, the Maryland native shared the words that people have been reciting to her following the discovery the fact that Marnie Kal and Marnie Kal are actually together in real life.

“People always love the … ‘If witches were all as pretty as you, they’d have a better reputation,'” Brown stated to The Los Angeles Times in October 2020. “And the other is the ‘Meeting the person I had hoped it was going to be’, and the like. … before I find out that he’s not good evidently.”

Kountz who shifted into real estate following his role on his role in the Halloweentown franchise, admitted that he’s still being recognized until today.

“A number of [fans] say, ‘I’m amazed that you’re actually together with Marnie right now. Did she not learn from her mistakes in the past?’ Funny stuff like that. They make me laugh,” Kountz added.

In the interview in 2020, Brown revealed one of the most significant lessons she learned from Reynolds who passed away in 2016 in the area of appreciation for their fans.

“That was something that was always very important to her,” Brown remembered. “She truly taught me how valuable it is to be in a position and be able create a positive impact on people’s lives. … This remains with me.”

The Rose Red star admitted that her friendship and that of her Golden Globe nominee greatly reflected their bond on screen.

“[I] tried to soak up as much time with her as I could because she became another grandmother to me,” Brown said to The L.A. Times. “So much of their relationship on screen mirrored what our relationship was in real life, so I’m grateful for that time I got with her.”

Scroll down for information on where the Halloweentown casting is currently:

Credit: Singer White/Ventura Valley Film/Kobal/Shutterstock; Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Kimberly J. Brown

In the wake of her role as the most senior Piper child of the Cromwell family, Brown returned for Halloweentown II Kalabar’s Revenge and Halloweentown High. Brown was cast in the role of Sara Paxton in the 2004 final film, Return to Halloweentown.

Since since then, Brown appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Low Winter Sun, Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder, and General Hospital.

In 2016, The Baby-Sitters Club alum cowrote the children’s book Poppin’s Halloween Patch Parade. She also runs an Etsy shop selling Halloweentown-themed items for her fans.

She confirmed her connection to Kountz, her former co-star Kountz in the year 2017.

Credit: Disney Channel/Reel Fx Creative/Kobal/Shutterstock; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Debbie Reynolds

After reprised her role in the role of Aggie in subsequent episodes in Halloweentown, Reynolds continued to use her acting talents for various projects over the years. She voiced for a variety of Rugrats television films. She also played herself in documentaries, such as Mr. Warmth The Don Rickles Project, The Jill & Tony Curtis Story and Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

In December of 2016, Reynolds died at the age of 84, from an intracerebral hemorrhage the day following the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died. Reynolds her grandchild Billie Lourd has continued to pay tribute to her mother and grandmother following their passing.

Credit: Courtesy ThrowBack Cartoons!/YouTube; Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Judith Hoag

The patriarch of the Piper family left Halloweentown and was cast in shows like The X-Files, Grey’s Anatomy, CSI: New York, Nashville, Bones, Weeds, The Magicians and numerous others.

Hoag was earlier engaged with actor Vince Grant from 1998 until 2016. Hoag, a mother to two children been married to Phillip Stone in February 2021.

Credit: Courtesy ThrowBack Cartoons!/YouTube; Courtesy Joey Paul Zimmerman/Instagram

Joey Zimmerman

As the sole boy of the Piper family, Zimmerman appeared in 7th Heaven and That’s the 70s Show, along with Lizzie McGuire.

He later left acting and has since shifted into photography . He is also co-creator of a new media company. He got married to his girlfriend, Becky in 2020.

Credit: Singer White/Ventura Valley Film/Kobal/Shutterstock; Courtesy Emily Roeske/Instagram

Emily Roeske

After being Marnie’s sibling Sophie In Halloweentown, Roeske appeared in the sequels that followed, before stepping down from acting.

She is currently a mixed martial art instructor in Arizona.

Credit: Courtesy ThrowBack Cartoons!/YouTube; Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Robin Thomas

The actor who plays the villain Kalabar has been acting on both the big and small screen. Thomas has been seen on Bones, Pacific Rim, Life Unexpected, 90210, Zoo, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and numerous Hallmark TV movies.

Credit: Courtesy ThrowBack Cartoons!/YouTube; Courtesy Phillip Van Dyke/Instagram

Phillip Van Dyke

Dyke who is well-known for his character as Luke in Halloweentown He also played Arnold during two seasons of Hey Arnold! After guest appearances on projects like Gilmore Girls, The Amanda Show and Sliders, Dyke retired from acting.

He’s previously stated that he’d be returning to a possible Halloweentown reunion if remainder of the cast joined also on board.

Via US Magazine