Full List: The Actors Who Have Played Batman

If the costume is appropriate! Batman is perhaps as one of the more famous superheroes to have ever been invented, but few have been fortunate enough to get to dress as the cape-wearing crusader.

George Clooney, Michael Keaton and Val Kilmer are part of an ever-growing list of celebrities who’ve taken on into the Batman/Batman role that billionaire Bruce Wayne has played. Lewis Wilson was the first to wear the costume of 1943’s Batman and was and then Robert Lowery in The New Adventures of Batman & Robin in 1949. But, among the stars who have had a chance Christian Bale’s performance has been one of the ones that has impressed fans over the years, even after his time as Batman. He is the most famous Batman.

Bale played the role of the caped crusader in ChristopherNolan’s “Dark Knight” franchise in the latter part of 2000. The Fighter actor was interviewed by The Guardian in 2016 about his thoughts on what he thought the actor could do better in the character. “I wasn’t able to do the way I had hoped to throughout the trilogy. Director Chris [Nolan] did, but my personal sense of self says”I couldn’t quite nail it the way I wanted to,'” he explained.

“Batman, he’s this very, very dark, messed-up character,” said the actor. “I found when I put on the suit I went, ‘I just feel like a bloody idiot if I don’t use this as a means to [show] his true, monstrous self that he allows to come out in that moment.'”

Ben Affleck succeeded Bale in the 2017 film Justice League and 2016’s Batman Superman: Dawn of Justice and Batman Superman: Dawn of Justice. Both films were well-received by reviewers, however they did both earn more than $500 million. DC Extended Universe installments each made more than 500 million dollars at the world box office. (Justice League grossed $657.9 million, and Batman V Superman made $873.6 million, as per the Box Office Mojo from IMDb.)

The Academy Award winner confirmed his retirement out of DCEU in January of 2019, however, his departure was not long-lasting. He returned to the show for Justice League Reshoots after his original Director Zack Snyder was granted a chance to show his concept for the series on HBO Max. Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuted in March 2021 “Batfleck” will return in 2022’s The Flash movie.

“It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult,” Affleck stated to Variety at the end of October in 2021. “This was really enjoyable. It was really enjoyable.”.

The film will take a look at the multiverse and Keaton is also expected to take on the character of the Dark Knight in the action film. Prior to this movie, the Good Will Hunting actor’s next adventure in the Batmobile however, the audience are introduced to another millionaire who is tortured.

In the following months, Warner Bros. announced in May 2019 that Robert Pattinson would be the next Batman. In the film that is slated to be directed by Matt Reeves, Zoe Kravitz was also cast as Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman. (Halle Berry ), Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer have appeared as Selina Catwoman and Kyle.)

“Batman’s not a hero,” Pattinson declared in the New York Times profile from October, 2019. “He’s an intricate character. I’m not sure if I can ever be a hero. There’s always going to be something wrong. I believe it’s caused by the fact that my eye are larger than my other.”

The role of Robert Pattinson to play the Dark Knight was slated to release in June 2021. However, production was delayed due to the pandemic of coronavirus. The filming ended in March 2021. The Batman is now set to release in March 2022.

Scroll down to view the actors who have taken on Batman/Batman as Bruce Wayne on screen and in television through the years.

Adam West

The late actor played Batman with an impressive authenticity for three seasons on the live-action television series from the 1960s Batman. He was a part of the show along with Burt Ward, who played Robin/Dick Grayson, Batman’s companion. In the later part of his career, he reprised Batman’s role, voicing Batman in two direct-to-video films: Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders in 2016 and Batman vs. Two-Face in 2017.

When speaking to Moviefone in the year prior to his death in 2017 West revealed the most important lesson he learned from his role as Batman. “Well, the only feeling I really have almost every day is I’m the luckiest actor in the world,” West said in the year the year 2016. “How do we, perhaps William Shatner and [ClintEastwood] Eastwood and a handful of others have the chance to become a celebrity of their own and perform things that have life and longevity, as well as making people feel happy? It’s a good thing they’re calling me “The Bright Knight.’ I enjoy making people feel smile. There’s enough violence. There are enough explosions, right?”

Michael Keaton

Keaton, an Academy Award nominee appeared in Batman in 1989. The casting of Keaton for the director Tim Burton’s film was controversial because of his comedy background, triggering some criticism from the most ardent fans. However, the well-known actor eventually won the hearts of his fans with his portrayal of the sexy character.

In 2017, as he was gearing up for his role as Spider-Man’s antagonist in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Keaton spoke about whether he likes to play the hero , or the villain. “They’re equally enjoyable. I believe that actors tend to be drawn to the less villainous however they’re definitely undesirable characters” He said at the Marvel movie’s media conference as reported by Den of Geek. “It is a fact that it tends to be the case when you get deep into dark sides of things, it’s fascinating. Since the protagonist or the main character often, by their nature in the film must be singular, but must portray something very clearly. In contrast, supporting actors or character actors are often more complex.”

Christian Bale

The Welsh-born actor portrayed Batman and Bruce Wayne in three films of Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy: Batman Begins in 2005, The Dark Knight in 2008, and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. The trilogy’s final two films have grossed more than 1 billion dollars at world box office.

Prior to the Dark Knight Rises’ release, Bale opened up to Collider about whether he’d prefer wearing the Batman costume. “For all the discomfort , the sweat and the heat and headaches and everything that comes with it as you settle down and watch the film towards the close of your day, you’ll think”Oh, that’s cool. I’ll be missing that. I loved the great bit of rubber'” he said at the time.

Val Kilmer

Kilmer played the role of Keaton in the role of Keaton of the character in the 1995 film Batman Forever, but this was a role which he could only take on once in his professional career. At the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo in 2012, he was able to compare the Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy to his own Batman film.

“[Nolan’s filmshave been doing exactly what I had hoped to accomplish, but we didn’t. I believe it’s because of Tim Burton’s popularity on the first film as well as the character of Jack Nicholson being so impressive that they sort of lost sight of the notion that the villain was in some way untouchable,” he explained. “In the original film the Joker is exiled from his body and is thrown from the tower. He is hurt, and then that kind of disappeared. The characters became adorable. It’s enjoyable However, I think that what they’re doing with Batman movies now is more in line with the original spirit of Batman.”

Lewis Wilson

Wilson is the actor who was first chosen to portray the role of the Dark Knight for Batman in 1943. Wilson was also the youngest actor to take on the role of a 23-year-old. The performance was criticized for his voice Batman as well as his body.

Will Arnett

It’s not a secret that Arnett has a beautiful voice. This renders Arnett the Arrested Development alum the perfect choice for the role of the fictional character in The Lego Movie franchise. Arnett has been seen as Batman in two films: The Lego Movie in 2014 and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part in 2019. Arnett also had his own spinoff, The Lego Batman Movie -which earned $311.9 million across the globe.

In a profile from 2017 in The Los Angeles Times, Arnett stated that he weighed the motivations of the character and the way he would approach the role prior to stepping to join the team. “Lego Batman doesn’t know that he is an animated character — and by that, I mean, I approached him as a character I’m playing with an inner life,” the BoJack Horseman alum explained. “I’m not just talking in that voice.”

Ben Affleck

Affleck only was in two films as the caped crusader in Justice League in 2017 and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice in the year 2016. His caped crusader made an appearance on Suicide Squad in 2016. But he was never featured in the solo Batman film, before he parted ways with the role in the year.

On March 20, 2020 Affleck explained why he took a break from the opportunity to be Batman for the second time, opting instead to playing as a character in The Way Back, a film about the story of a character struggling with alcoholism. “I had an opportunity to write and direct and star in a stand-alone Batman and it happened in a point in my life when I lost interest in those stories,” Affleck explained his reasoning when he spoke to YouTuber DeWayne H. Hamby for BeliefNet. “I’ll go to see Robert Pattinson’s”movie. I’m sure it’s going to be fantastic. He’s fantastic. However, this isn’t exactly the type of narrative that I’m keen to tell right now.”

Robert Lowery

Lowery became the 2nd actor who played Batman for the large screen. The year was 1949 when he donned his costume as Batman for The New Adventures of Batman & Robin. The role of Batman was a success. Dark Knight was better received than his predecessors.

George Clooney

Clooney, the Academy Award winner played the character of the caped crusader in Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin in 1997 The film received a negative review from people who were both fans and critics alike. A few years after the release, Clooney, told Variety in April 2019 that the film “screwed it up so badly.” He also stated to Deadline on September 13, 2013 that this largely unloved film is “a cautionary reminder of what can happen when you make movies solely for commercial reasons.”

Kevin Conroy

Conroy has spent the bulk time — over 27 years — playing Batman/Bruce Wayne in the role beginning by voicing Batman: The Animated Series from 1992 until 1995. After that, he continued to provide his voice to Batman and the Dark Knight in an assortment of animated spinoffs like Justice League Action and Superman: The Animated Series.

Outside of the cartoon universe, Conroy made an appearance on the TV’s Batwoman program as an alternate-universe Bruce Wayne opposite Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane/Batwoman. “The wonderful thing is that Ruby, whom most of my work was with, is an incredibly generous and supportive actress,” Conroy stated to Nerdist in December of 2019 about his time working alongside Rose. “She’s very generous and I felt completely secure with her. Since I had not performed anything on camera in the sense of acting in over 25 years! My career was an abrupt turn in the voice-over industry right around the mid 1990s.”

Diedrich Bader

Bader came on to voice the character on Batman: The Brave & The Bold the show that ran from 2008 until 2011 over three seasons. His vast experience with voice-overs, which includes films such as Ice Age and shows such as Lloyd in Space has only enhanced his talent in capturing the iconic voice of the character.

Bader previously spoke about the process he uses to find his voice for an animation character. “You do want to come in with ideas but you don’t want to be too locked in, because they may have different ideas,” Bader told Verite Entertainment in the year 2016. “One of the things that is fun about this is entering and making something in a room people. You must be willing, but you also have take the time to study the text a few times to discern the humor, the way they’re acting and where they’re going.”

Robert Pattinson

The Good Time actor was cast in the sought-after role in the year 2019, beating Nicholas Hoult and Armie Hammer following the announcement that Affleck announced his resignation in the same year. While a teaser trailer of Robert The Batman by Robert Pattinson The Batman was released in August of 2020 through Warner Bros., the film was delayed by a significant amount due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The film is set to debut in March 2022.

Warren Christie

The Alphas actor was the missing Kate Kane’s cousin on the universe of the CW’s Batwoman. Because Bruce is absent and he is not seen often, he doesn’t appear. He first appeared after Tommy Elliot stole his face He then was during Luke Fox’s hallucination.

David Mazouz

Fox’s Gotham ran from 2014 to the year 2019 and was centered around Jim Gordon’s rise as Batman’s Commissioner and Batman’s friend. But, it began way ahead of the moment that Bruce made his first appearance as an icon. Gordon meets Bruce as a preteen seeking clues in the aftermath of Thomas and Martha Wayne’s murder.

Iain Glen

DC’s Titans featured an earlier model of the crusader with a caped. Its Game of Thrones actor played an passionate Bruce who was trained by Dick Grayson and Jason Todd as his companions.

