Finding out about fame! Emily Blunt, Justin Timberlake and more celebrity parents share insights

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock (12544472ah) Zach Galifianakis attends the Premiere of Disney Studios 'Ron Ron Wrong' at the El Capitan Theatre on Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California 'Ron's Gone Wrong' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021 Courtesy of Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Discovering the secrets of fame! Emily Blunt, Justin Timberlake and more famous parents have shared their children about their career plans.

“It’s a strange thing to navigate, you know,” the actress was quoted in The Sunday Times in May 2021. “[My oldest daughter, Hazel, came home this past weekend and [my spouse, John Krasinski, and Iwere in the kitchen. She asks, ‘Are your famous? Do you have a name?’ … We’ve never spoken of that in our home. We don’t even talk about it.”

It was reported that the Mary Poppins Returns actor revealed the incident as “someone at school had clearly said it,” she added, “I was like, “Um, really? I don’t believe I’m. Did anyone say this in front of you Haze?’ Haze was like, ‘Yeah however, she would not give any more details however it’s a bit odd. It’s a bit bizarre.”

Blunt and Blunt and the Office former cast members aren’t looking for Hazel as well as her sister Violet they to know about the parents’ lives in the spotlight , but so that they can stay grounded. The couple want to stop their children not being “any more important or special or [feel like] there’s a glare on them any more than other kids.”

Concerning the possibility of little kids following in the footsteps of their parents one day the London native said to the media: “God, no! Please God stop them from taking on the field.”

Timberlake is also committed to making sure that the sons of Jessica Biel, Silas Phineas and Phineas, are able to “stay [normal] kids as long as possible.”

“Cry Me A River “Cry Me a River” singer revealed to Dax Shepard during the January 2021 “Armchair Expert” podcast episode: “The hope is that we can keep reminding our fans that we’ve got interesting jobs, but that’s not who we really are. If we can make it happen and then, that will add more credibility I think.”

The Grammy winner said that he had warned his oldest son that his involvement within the Trolls franchise could draw the attention of children at school. Yes, Silas’ classmates did say to him: “Your dad is Branch.”

Shepard said the two of them had similar discussions with Kristen Bell’s daughters, Lincoln and Delta regarding the actress in Frozen’s role. “I know you’re proud and you should be able to say that, but I’m just warning you, that’ll probably make other kids jealous,” the Bless This Mess alumni said. “They won’t know how to handle that feeling.”

Continue reading to learn the comments of celebrities’ parents on their children’s perceptions of fame, ranging from the Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry to Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Credit: Courtesy of Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Zach Galifianakis

“They don’t even know [I’m an actor],” the Hangover star said on Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. “They think I’m an assistant librarian somewhere.”

Credit: LAURENTVU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Enrique Iglesias

The singer’s kids have been “putting two and two together” in knowing about their father’s popularity, Iglesias told Jess Cagle in September 2021. “Now whenever they hear one of my songs, they can actually recognize my voice, which is pretty cool.”

Credit: Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake

The singer said “[I want them to] not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do.”

Credit: MJ Photos/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt

“If they can remain oblivious [of our fame] for the longest time, I’d be thrilled,” the Girl on the Train star declared.

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Dax Shepard

“I have that great fear that kids are going to hang out with them solely because of that or resent them because of that,” the parenthood alumni told the magazine.

Credit: Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry

The MTV celebrity’s 4 sons “don’t get” her fame as she told DailyGossip at the end of May in 2021. “They’ll see a clip or whatever. But they have never watched a full episode [of Teen Mom 2].”

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/BAFTA/Shutterstock

George Clooney

“I have an advantage because I’m so much older that by the time my son, [Alexander], would feel competitive, I’ll literally be gumming bread,” Alexander stated to AARP at the beginning of January in 2021. “It’s hard being the son of somebody famous and successful.”

Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Zoe Saldana

A member of the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s twin sons boasts to his pals they “plays a superhero,” she told Us on February 20, 2020. She also said “I’m like, happy he says the word ‘plays,’ as opposed to, ‘My mom is a superhero.’ … When he says, ‘plays,’ that means that my son is now in control of our narrative and is on the same page as we are because we’ve shared everything with him. I guess it’s important.”

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lin-Manuel Miranda

“They know I show up on TV sometimes, but they also have no idea [why],” the Tony winner told Us in October of 2019 about Sebastian along with Francisco. “They are aware that Daddy is the one who comes up with things and I’m sure they’re extremely proud of it. This makes me extremely proud.”

Via US Magazine