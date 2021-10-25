“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’: Things we know about the 3rd Harry Potter Prequel

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Newt Scamander has returned! The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise has been repeatedly delayed but the fantasy film that takes place on the Wizarding World several decades prior to the time that Harry Potter was born, is set to release in 2022.

The Warner Bros. movie -that is officially titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore It will have some major improvements over the two previous chapters, such as the recasting for Gellert Gellert’s Grindelwald. Johnny Depp exited the J.K. Rowling-written franchise in November of 2020 following the loss of a lawsuit for libel with Amber Heard. In the meantime a judge decided that he had violated Heard during their marriage of two years that ended in the year 2017. Although he denied the allegations, Depp was asked to take a break from his role.

“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” the Sleepy Hollow actor said in a post on Instagram and confirmed his departure.

Mads Mikkelsen announced the replacement for Depp in November 2020. He was the Hannibal actor later stated that he didn’t want to replicate the original role however he would like the depictions of Grindelwald to feel like the original.

“This is the toughest part. We’re still working on,” he told Entertainment Weekly in December 2020. “There must be an intersection between the things Johnny has done and the one I’m going accomplish. But at the same time I must also modify it to be my own. However, we also have to discover a few links to the earlier versions of the characters] as well as some bridges, so that it doesn’t completely stray from the work he’s already created.”

The film’s premiere was in June of 2021. Mikkelsen acknowledged that he was unsure if the change could be “fair” to the Pirates of the Caribbean star regardless of his desire to participate in the film.

“[Warner Bros.] called me and they were obviously in a hurry, and I loved the script so said yes,” the Doctor Strange actor told The Sunday Times at the time. “And I know it was controversial for many people but that’s just the way it plays out once in awhile.”

Although Mikkelsen is a brand new actor, we can expect Fantastic Beasts 3 to include many familiar faces. The actors Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston and Alison Sudol will return as the lovable trio fighting for the good of humanity. The film follows them as evil Grindelwald is able to take over trying to bring down the magic of secrecy and allow wizards to control the muggles.

Redmayne who is playing Newt He hasn’t let a lot go unnoticed about the latest film. However, he did reveal that delays to production caused by COVID-19 caused some scenes to shift from winter to summerto his surprise.

“I can’t tell you anything other than the fact that I think I’ve got some night shoots in Watford, in Leavesden, [England], that we were meant to shoot in the summer in water,” Redmayne revealed to Variety on January 20, 2021. “But the reason for this is that, due to lockdownand shuttering of film, they’re now being filming in the early months of December. Then suddenly, you’re enjoying the outdoors during British winter.”

Read on for everything you need to learn about Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore:

