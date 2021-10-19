Famous Stepparents of the Year: Jada The Pinkett Smiths, LeAnn Rimes Kurt Russell

Shutterstock (3)

Stepping up! Lala Kent Heather Rae Young and many more have spoken eloquently about their roles as stepparents over the years.

At the time that it was revealed that the Vanderpump Rules alum went public about her and Randall Emmett’s relationship in the year 2018, the producer was also the father of daughter London as well as Rylee and his former wife Ambyr Childers.

Kent, a Florida native proposed Kent Kent in September in a candid interview with DailyGossip about two years after that Kent, the The Give Them Lala author loved his children “like her own.”

“I said it the other day, almost with tears in my eyes … I said, ‘I’m so blessed,'” Emmett exclaimed in May of 2020. “A number of families with mixed blood my friends I know, go through a rough time with their stepdad or stepmom or whatever. Divorce in general, or something else. We’re blessed. My kids love Lala. I’m so lucky. I don’t take it for granted certain days, since I’ll be in the office and then I’ll be like”Oh s— I need to go home. Then she’ll say”Babe, me, and my girls are going to the pool and later we’ll be making hot dogs. So you can just slow down.”I just got lucky.”

He remarked at the time that the role of stepparenting is “as hard as it gets,” and he praised Kent as a mother for “stepping up … at her age.”

In March 2021 they welcomed their first new girl, Ocean. “No one could have prepared me for this kind of love,” the new mother wrote on Instagram following the birth of her daughter. “Ocean You are the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I am so grateful to be your mother. My heart could explode.”

In regards to Young The Selling Sunset star is as a “bonus mom” to fiance Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack’s daughters daughter Taylor and Brayden. Brayden.

“I can’t wait to be their ‘official’ stepmom,” the real estate agent wrote on Instagram in August of 2020. “I had never known such a love until the two of them entered my life. It was completely unexpected, but when I met @therealtarekelmoussa I didn’t even question the fact that he had kids. The two of us fell for each other extremely quickly and loving him was being a lover of everything. I am a huge fan of my family.”

This California resident has posted a variety of adorable moments with the children on social media. From wearing identical Christmas pajamas, to snapping funny family selfies.

Scroll down to read what other famous people, like Gwyneth Paltrow as well as Princess Beatrice Have to discuss raising their stepchildren.

Eve

“I’m pretty much super chill,” the rapper said to Us exclusive in the month of April about raising her four step-children. “I’m constantly seeking out”Alright, let’s look at both sides of this situation as my step-dad is a father, and when he got married to my mother when I was younger I felt as if, ‘Why did I not get a response? Why didn’t anyone talk with me about my emotions? What’s the reason I have to be what I say?’ Once you’re an adult you forget that you were as a child and have feelings, and it’s essential for me to express my feelings.”

In the month of October that year The following year, the Pennsylvania native spoke with Trevor Noah about her “four bonus kids” while revealing her symptoms of pregnancy.

Teddi Mellencamp

This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has spoken to DailyGossip about how she communicates with her stepdaughter Isabella to be from August of 2021. “They don’t want to share everything with you, but if you’re playing a volleyball game or if you’re playing chess or if you’re even going on a hike, it opens up those conversations and it makes it more natural,” the former Bravo host stated. “Especially as they get into the teenage years and as they get older and … really wanting to be separate, we try to do things as a family.”

David Harbour

The role of Jim Hopper on Stranger Things has made the actor “realize how thin [his] existence was without a family,” the actor stated during an episode in July 2021 entitled “That Scene With Dan Patrick” podcast episode, almost one year after he got married to Lily Allen. “The fact that this guy was maturing into a father, it’s sort of something my subconscious was crying out to do. I think there was something in Hopper that had a deep need in family. And there was something in me that had it too that I wasn’t aware of. [This] role allowed me to do that in my real life [with Allen’s kids, Ethel and Marnie].”

Heather Rae Young

“The “future stepmama” loves being an “bonus mom” to Tarek El Moussa’s two children in a post on Instagram in August of 2020. “Watching them grow up in front of my eyes. So loving and so curious about life.”

On February 20, 2021 Young specifically told Us that even though she was “thrown into” stepparenting, she was doing an “pretty rock star job” in the care of Taylor as well as Brayden. “We’re just such a tight family now, and it’s so special to watch them grow,” the Netflix star stated. “I’ve never seen children grow up in front of my eyes.”

Young spoke about her role as a stepparent during June 2021 E! Daily Pop appearance, saying, “I already feel like I have two children. I’m responsible for Tarek’s kids and we’re with them 50 % all the time. I’m a wonderful bonus mommy. I love these children. I treat them as if they were my own. I couldn’t perform it in differently.”

Cardi B

“My other kids who ain’t hers … [she] gives them love the same way,” Offset declared about the Grammy winner in her date in June of 2021 on the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

LeAnn Rimes

In her union with Eddie Cibrian, the country singer is stepmother to Jake as well as Mason Cibrian, the actor’s children from his first marriage to Brandi Glanville. The Bravo show’s host named the singer the singer her “sister wi[fe]” in June 2021.

Lala Kent

“I let them know, ‘I am not here to tell you what to do. I’m just here to love you and be cool,'” the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told Us in September of 2020 about her relationship with her fiance Randall Emmett’s daughters London as well as Rylee.

Kent described stepparenting as “hard” on her June 2021 Instagram Story, writing, “I enjoy being a stepparent, but it’s not easy.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

“When I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, ‘S–t, I have no idea how to do this. There’s nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? How do I do this?'” the Goop creator revealed in a podcast from March 2021 episode, stating the fact that she “learned so much about [herself] during the process.”

Gabrielle Union

The L.A.’s Finest star shared her stepparenting advice to Paltrow when she was in her twenties, stating “Whoever you are, just be consistent so everyone can get used to who the hell you are really and you’re not putting on an act and then the mask falls off.”

Princess Beatrice

“This year, I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime,” the royal family member was quoted in the Evening Standard in March 2021 of her husband’s daughter, Christopher. “My stepson is, as many kids have been homeschooled during this time. Engaging him in stories is an excellent way to instill imagination, imagination independence, and humour.”

Blake Shelton

“I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent,” the country star spoke about being the stepfather of Gwen Stefani’s three sons on the KFROG show The Ride With Kimo and Heather in February 2021. “I have an uncle in my life, who is one of my idols. I love my stepfather . I admire him. He’s like a father to me. which is why I have a great source of inspiration in my life to how to be the kind of stepdad that I desire to be. It’s a matter of taking it seriously. I don’t think it’s seriously enough that I’m not enjoying my time here because I truly am particularly after five years into the whole thing.”

Kurt Russell

His wife is his Christmas Chronicles costar Goldie Hawn since 1983. He is also the stepfather of actresses Oliver as well as Kate Hudson, her children with ex Bill Hudson. On January 20, 2021 Kate said to Willie Geist that the actor was an “dependable father figure.”

Alexander “A.E.” Edwards

Although Amber Rose doesn’t want “to get legally married again,” she told Us in October of 2020 she has a boyfriend who is oldest son “Sebastian’s stepdad regardless of paperwork.” The model went on reveal to Us she was told that the pop producer even played on the kid’s baseball team along with his dad, Wiz Khalifa.

Alex Rodriguez

“They just clicked,” Jennifer Lopez told Hoda Kotb in September 2020 about Jennifer Lopez’s former baseball prowess and relationship with her two children. “It was very natural. … The process was very simple.”

Kamala Harris

The senator has Douglas Emhoff’s sons and daughter as her children and refer to her as “Momala,” Harris told CNN in September of 2020. “One of the keys to my relationship with Cole and Ella is their mom. We are friends. We have a very modern family. … It happened naturally. The thing about blended families — if everyone approaches it in the way that there’s plenty of love to share, then it works.”

Sunny Oglesby

“You can be the best communicator, the easiest forgiver, the most patient and understanding, love your stepchildren like your own, only step in when asked, respect all boundaries and still not be good enough,” the realtor wrote on her July , 2020 Instagram Story of coparenting her husband’s son, Tripp, with Bristol Palin.

