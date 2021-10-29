Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Relationship Timeline + Pictures

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor during the 73rd Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

From Fargo to the family! Ewan McGregor, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead brought their relationship on screen into the real world after having worked together in the FX show.

The two were on the third season of the crime anthology which premiered at the beginning of April in 2017. McGregor played twins Emmit Stussy and Ray Stussy and Winstead played the twins. Winstead was Nikki Swango, Ray’s fiancee.

“Fargo is such a dream because it’s everything you want,” the 10 Cloverfield Lane actress told Glamour in April of 2017. “It’s the most interesting material. I could tell from the past recent seasons that each single female character on this show] is very rich and multi-layered, and captivating. … The majority of my professional life, I’ve been viewed as an up-and-coming actress, which can be quite humorous when you’re an up-and coming actress after fifteen years. However, I’m extremely happy to be still rising.”

Being Nikki has helped Winstead develop “more confident” in herself both in and out of the screen. “It’s taken me a lot of time to get to that place — my confidence and being comfortable in my own skin and my body and being able to play a role like Nikki that’s sexy,” Winstead spoke to the media outlet, referring her character as “sexy but she’s also a billion other things.”

Then, a month after it was the time that The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star made it public via social media that they had separated from her husband Riley Stearns, whom she got married in the year 2010. The actress later told Glamour UK that going through the divorce process became “a scary, crazy thing,” noting that in the month of January of 2020 that “I was starting anew as an adult for the first time.”

After her breakup with Stearns after their split, her Spectacular Now star was seen having a date filled with PDAs together with McGregor at a restaurant in London. A source reported to DailyGossip the month of October that McGregor and the couple were a couple who “seemed relaxed in each other’s company.”

The Trainspotting actor was earlier engaged to Eve Mavrakis, with whom they have four children. The couple welcomed their daughters Clara as well as Esther in November 2001 and February 1996 respectively. They also adopted two daughters Jamyan as well as Anouk.

Following McGregor, the Emmy winner was seen having a fling with Winstead Fans began to ask questions about the state the couple’s marriage. In January of 2018, TMZ confirmed McGregor had filed for divorce, citing his filing date as May 2017, which was the month of the couple’s separation. The divorce was finalized in August of 2020.

Although McGregor as well as Sky High’s Sky High actress have kept their relationship private The relationship has brought up eyebrows even within the family. In August of 2018 the daughter of McGregor Clara apologized for declaring Winstead as a “piece of trash” in an interview previously.

“It wasn’t the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset,” she said to The Times. “There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn’t my finest moment.”

Scroll down for the rest of McGregor and Winstead’s romantic whirlwind romance:

Credit: Courtesy of YouTube

April 2017

The couple sparked a romance when they played onscreen lovebirds during season 3 of Fargo.

Credit: Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

May 2017

Seven years after the wedding ring, Winstead split from Stearns. “Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart. We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day. We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days,” Winstead posted in a now deleted Instagram post. “We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley.”

Credit: Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock

October , 2017

Winstead along with McGregor were seen packing their PDA in London with an eyewitness who was with Us that at the time “They were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour.” TMZ then revealed the fact that McGregor and Mavrakis were divorced in May of 2017.

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

January 2018,

Following being announced as the best lead actor in the case of a Limited Series (or an Motion Picture Made for Television winner at the 75th anniversary Golden Globes, McGregor thanked his Fargo co-star. “There would have been no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead,” McGregor gushed.

Credit: Allison Cobb/MEGA

April 2018, April

McGregor helped his partner during the filming of her film Gemini Man.

Credit: Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

January 2019,

Clara seemed to mock her father, calling him “a–hole men” in a birthday card she wrote to her mother. Clara later clarified her position via social media “Let’s make one thing clear. I was not attacking my dad or calling him [an] a–hole. I was simply saying [my mom] deserves someone who isn’t one.”

Credit: Sam Bagnall/Shutterstock

October , 2019

McGregor made a rare statement regarding his relationship with Winstead and Winstead, telling Men’s Journal that he felt “lighter” than he did in his previous relationship. “I am better. I am happier. I think that’s true,” McGregor said.

Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

March 2020

In August, the Osage County actor held hands with Winstead on a breezy New York City stroll after having a role on the DC film Birds of Prey.

Credit: Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock

June 2020

Two years later, after his filing in January 2018 McGregor has Doctor Sleep star settled his divorce with Mavrakis. Then, two months later Us confirmed that the ex-wife were to split McGregor’s Star Wars royalties.

Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

June 2021

The couple welcomed their first child together, McGregor’s 5th. “Congratulations to my Dad and Mary — this is the greatest gift,” his daughter Clara posted on the caption of an Instagram slideshow.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

September 2021

As he accepted the award to be named Outstanding Leading Actor of an Limited or Anthology Series at the 73rd annual Emmys The Halston star expressed his gratitude, “Mary, I love you so much. I love you so much. I’m gonna take this home and show it to our beautiful little boy, Laurie.”

Credit: Go Gala

October 2021

The pair appeared on video in 2021 at the GO Gala and sang a duet of Townes Van Zandt’s “If I Needed You.”

Via US Magazine