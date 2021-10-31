Everything you need to know about Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story Remake’

Ramona Rosales/Twentieth Century Fox

It’s in the works! Since Steven Spielberg first floated the idea of a West Side Story adaptation, his West Side Story adaptation has been a hot subject in Hollywood.

The renowned director first expressed his desire to remake the Stephen Sondheim classic for the big screen in March 2014, which led 20th Century Fox to pick all rights for the film. Three years afterward, Tony Kushner revealed he was working together with Spielberg on a third occasion to create the script for the film. (They had previously worked together in their 2005 movie Munich as well as 2012’s Lincoln.)

It wasn’t until around mid-2017 when the film really began to take off. Casting calls for open casting were held throughout New York City and Orlando to identify the ideal fit for the principal protagonists: Maria, Tony, Anita and Bernardo.

In January of 2019 Newcomer Rachel Zegler joined Ansel Elgort as the Maria to his Tony. for the New Jersey native, the part of the main character is a wish fulfilled in many ways.

“[It’s] a beautiful display of Latin joy and the way that young Latin girls deserve to see themselves–dancing around in pretty dresses and singing about loving themselves,” she said in Vogue on November 20, 2020. “It’s something that has meant for me a lot that being a Latina and singing “I Feel Pretty” and having the intention to. I would like to see young people all over the world will realize that their looks are beautiful and that their culture is stunning. It’s certainly what means to me and my family. They are aware that it’s bound to take place.”

The most recent version of the Broadway iconic show was shot at New York City in the summer of 2019. The film was completed in September and was initially scheduled to release in December 2020 However, the coronavirus outbreak caused the release date to be moved to the year following.

Although it wasn’t initially the planned event, West Side Story’s 2021 premier will coincide with sixty years since the film’s debut in 1961. Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her performance as Anita in the film and is now ready for the world to experience the amazing remake. She is back in her place in the West Side Story world in the role of a different character — and it’s more than the role of a cameo.

“To be present, while Steven gives you directions and Steven is running about like a kid playing with his finder, and says”Rita, you should check this out. Do you have a view about this picture? ‘” she told Variety in the early 2021s. “He’s extremely enthusiastic and joyful and it’s such a pleasure to work with him. The sets will blow your mind. You’ll be able to believe you’re in the barrio. It’s simply amazing.”

Scroll down to find everything you know about the 2021 edition of West Side Story:

Credit: Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox

When it’s out

The film is scheduled to release on the 10th of December in 2021. In the trailer for the movie that debuted in September 2021, viewers were first introduced to Zegler’s singing.

Credit: Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox

The Leads

Elgort was chosen to play Tony in the latter part of 2018, and Zegler then announced as his love lover. The two characters are love-struck lovers from rival bands in the musical version in Romeo and Juliet.

Credit: MEGA; Shutterstock(2)

The Sharks

Tony nomination David Alvarez makes his film debut as Bernardo Maria’s older brother, and head in The Sharks. He is the girlfriend Anita plays Hamilton’s Ariana DeBose. Josh Andres Rivera as Bernardo’s BFF Chino.

Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The Jets

The two actors who are fighting in the streets for fame on the other track is Mike Faist, who plays Jets leader Riff as well as Maddie Ziegler. The Dance Moms alumni was chosen to play the part of Velma the girlfriend of Riff.

Credit: Shutterstock(3)

The Team

Spielberg directed and produced the project, and tapped New York City Ballet wunderkind Justin Peck to choreograph the film musical. Kushner was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his play Angels in America, penned the screenplay.

Credit: Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox

The O.G.

Moreno is of the EGOT winner, is back in the world of West Side Story in a new role specifically created for her. Instead of Anita the actress portrays Valentina she is the widow of the local drugstore’s owner Doc. The first glimpse of the film premiered at the 2021 Oscars, Moreno was heard singing the track that became a classic “Somewhere.”

Credit: Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox

A Teaser

Production of the 20th Century Studios production shared an hour-long video on YouTube which shows Spielberg toasting the crew in advance of filming. There’s also a short clip of Zegler and Elgort playing Tony and Mary and Mary, respectively and hoping for the chance to “run away” together.

Via US Magazine