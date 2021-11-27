Everything You Need to Know About “Selling Sunset Season 5

The drama is continuing! After the fourth season of Selling Sunset concluded by leaving Christine Quinn at odds with almost all of her coworkers from Oppenheim Group. Oppenheim Group, the anticipation for the fifth season has increased.

In a sneak peak into season 5 which was released after the season 4’s finale episode on November 20, 2021, said there will be no other thing that everyone will be discussing is Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause’s surprise relationship.

“Did you guys hear the news?” newcomer Emma Hernan asks in the video for the new season. Heather Rae Young replies, “It’s crazy to me. Strange, but so interesting. Interesting, yet too …”

Mary Fitzgerald notes that she isn’t sure “know what to say” when she’s sitting by the pool with Chrishell. However, Amanza Smith later adds, “I knew before they told me.”

A Dancing With the Stars alum on her own said that there’s no problem with her current relationship.

“We’re no criminals. We’re not guilty of anything,” Chrishell says before an image of her having a kiss with Jason.

Chrishell and Jason initially announced their relationship in the month of July 2021 when they were they were on a trip to Italy. The first glimpse of season 5 featured an aerial image of their area and the couple was with Mary as well as her husband Romain Bonnet and Jason’s younger brother Brett Oppenheim, and his girlfriend, Tina Louise.

Following that the Days of Our Lives alum posted a picture from the weekend getaway in which she was seated next to Jason while he kisses her neck. News of the romance with a brokerage became the talk of the town.

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Jason said to DailyGossip when he was in that moment. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

A month after, Chrishell reflected on their choice to keep their relationship in the best way they could.

“You don’t want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is,” she stated during her interview on E! News”Daily Pop” during August 2021. “We were very in the dark and kept our secrets for the duration of time until we realized that the wall was closing. Some people were becoming more aware of the issue. We’ve gotten to the point that we’re very happy to share the information because we were able to pinpoint the details and it’s perfect.”

A major story line viewers can look forward to will be the aftermath of Christine’s fight with the other ladies in the Oppenheim Group. When a party at Jason’s home took a direction, Christine left with only Vanessa Villela still on her side.

Mary and Heather and Heather, who were married to her husband of a while, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather, who was reportedly a part of the same family, seem to have ended with Christine after accusations of her lying throughout season 4.

Read on to learn everything you know concerning the highly anticipated Season five of Selling Sunset.

