Everything to Know About ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

This sounds like something that could be a good idea! After Ted Lasso’s huge award win during the 2021 Emmys The attention of fans is not just on season 3 but also on how the series will go forward in the next show — and Jason Sudeikis provides the perfect opportunity to remind them.

“I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks you can’t look at season 4 when we’re in the middle of season 3,” Sudeikis, 46, said to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 20. “We can’t worry about the championships when we’re in the first round of playoffs, you know?”

The creator of the show who plays Ted Lasso, confirmed that the writers’ office is currently working on season 3. Apple TV+ hit series. With the plans to have production start in 2022, everyone is in the studio for that.

“We got to take it one game at a time,” the Saturday Night Live alum noted. “As cliché as it may seem, there’s a lot of truth. It’s hard to consider what you’re going to do in the near future while trying to manage what’s directly in front of you.”

While Ted Lasso was originally pitched as a three-season program, Sudeikis added that there were “many factors” that would have to be considered in expanding the plan.

The Portlandia actor did make a joke about how he would like to have his Ted Lasso universe grow so Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham could be able to have the opportunity to have their very own “crime-fighting” spinoff.

“I think that’s one of the neatest things about the show, at least for me,” continued the actor on Wednesday. “To go back and watch the amazing performances of these actors, this amazing ensemble. I truly enjoy watching each one of them. It’s very enjoyable on the writing side to mix and match any of them.”

While another season of Ted Lasso aren’t on Sudeikis In his head, he’s willing to come up with new stories that aren’t the original.

“Literally, take any two of them and kind of like [mix them up], it’s fun to think about,” the Virginia native described. “So, I mean, I would love for the first show to have six different spinoffs.”

Sudeikis his perspective on season 4 comes following co-creator Bill Lawrence hinted that it was not off the table.

“When we first pitched this particular story, we said this series was only going to be three seasons,” Lawrence 52 was quoted by Deadline earlier in the month. “And I’d like to stay clear and say that in the event that Ted Lasso goes on, the story that the writer team is telling had beginning, middle, and an end for the initial three seasons. Then it could depart from there.”

In the beginning at the time, at the time, Cougar Town creator pointed out that he saw the finale of season 2 “the midway point of the show.”

