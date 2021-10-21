Erika Jayne finally answers questions about Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne with an inset of Tom Girardi. Shutterstock (2)

Erika Jayne’s stay in the spotlight continued in the second episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion when she was forced to answer questions on whether her husband, Tom Girardi, is responsible for misusing funds.

“It is not looking good.. But, we have to discover the root of the matter. The only part that has come out is revealed,” the 50-year-old reality actor said on Thursday, Oct. 20 episode. “I feel terrible. This is not me. I’m sure that this isn’t the person he claims to be. … I’m hoping that he is not guilty of the things that are being accused of in this case.”

Erika and Tom who are 82 were accused of stealing funds intended for families of victims of plane crashes. When the news of the lawsuit was announced in December of 2020 The accusations were made by the bankruptcy trustee, who claimed that The Pretty Mess author is liable for $25 million of misused funds.

“The Bankruptcy trustees are now getting down to they have to figure out which funds were supposed to be used where. At this point in the end, honestly speaking I’m having to think about my own self. What Tom Girardi has done or did or did not do, that’s on the team,” Erika said on Wednesday. “His life has come to an end. He’s in his 80sand and he’s in a dementia facility, and his career is done. I recently turned 50. I can’t allow this to ruin me and send me to a state from which I am not able to recover from. I must be able to endure this. This is why I’m fierce.”

Tom who had previously stated before the court that he’s broke has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in the last year. He was later placed under conservatorship.

“There was no communication with the person who was in an effort to persuade him answer my questions. He was completely shut out angry, change in personality and as you can tell that the man is at house, he’s in a residential facility for the elderly. We’ve all seen pictures of him and the black man,” Erika said of the filing of divorce papers at the end of November in 2020. “We’ve seen how disheveled and how absolutely horrible he has deteriorated since I left.”

As per The New York Times, Erika is identified to more than 6 lawsuits filed against Tom in recent months.

“It’s not uncommon in Tom’s field to have him accused of being sued. However, when Erika Girardi began being sued the moment I heard that was when my ears started to ring,” she told Andy Cohen. “I cannot afford to state when — and when I sought legal advice. … The truth is that “I was not guilty [when I quit.”

The third season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesday, October 27 from 8 p.m. ET.

