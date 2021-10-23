Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Why She Did Not Write About Robin Thicke in Her Memoir

Emily Ratajkowski and Robin Thicke. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The singer shared her side of the story. Emily Ratajkowski opened up about the reasons she decided to write about her unpleasant experience during the shoot for Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video eight years after working with the musician.

“I had a hard time writing that essay for a bunch of different reasons but ultimately I decided to include it in the book because my experience on the BL set and how I talked about it says so much about the evolution of my beliefs and politics,” Ratajkowski 30, who is 30, shared her thoughts through Instagram Stories. Instagram Stories in the evening of Thursday the 21st of October.

The model narrated the plethora of emotions she experienced being featured in this 2013 clip.

“Most of my work in that time were pretty bad I was shooting online storefronts for e-commerce in which I felt as if I was an mannequin, or I’d be wearing lingerie, while photos of middle age encouraged me to cry. BL was distinct,” she continued. “I was with women I was comfortable with and respected. I was having fun on set as a sexy woman in music videos gave me the feeling of being hot, impressive and cool. I shared with the world that it was an experience that was inspiring. In many ways, it was. You’ll need go through the essay to completely understand the other side to my personal experience.”

After her chapter on her time with Thicke 44, who was also her husband, became a viral sensation earlier in the month Ratajkowski admitted to being disappointed by the fact that people wouldn’t be able to read her story exactly how she intended.

“What’s frustrating is I didn’t come out with it, it was leaked,” the Gone Girl star shared during an interview with Extra shortly after the extract was released in October. “It’s been a struggle for me. I love having control of my appearance and I’ve written this collection of essays in order to tell the whole story , and every aspect of it but I’m afraid that it becomes an internet-based clickbait frenzies and suddenly phrases like’sexual assault or allegations are being tossed around instead of the essay.”

The leaked excerpt from Ratajkowski’s book My Body, her debut, My Body, which was released on The Sunday Times of London, was a reference to an incident where the singer was accused of groping her.

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind,” the actress was reported to have recounted the incident in her memoir, published on the 4th of October. “I immediately walked away, looking to Robin Thicke. … Robin Thicke gave with a sly smile and stumbled backwards, hiding his eyes behind his glasses. My eyes shifted towards the darkness that lay beyond the scene.”

At the moment, Ratajkowski wasn’t looking to bring attention to the incident but instead was “desperate to minimize” the incident.

“I put my chin in the air and then shrugged off, avoiding eye contact, and felt the heat of embarrassment roil into my entire body. I didn’t react, in fact, I didn’t react as I ought to had,” she reportedly wrote.

The Masked Singer, for his part, has not yet speak out about the claims. After the track’s release, Thicke expressed regret in reaction to the public’s outrage about the song’s NSFW lyrics.

“I’d lost my focus and the purpose. What do I’m talking about? I needed to restore my sense of perspective and the positive vision of the purpose of my music -and what my life was all about,” the “Lost Without U” artist revealed in an interview in The New York Post in February. “Obviously I was struggling with some negative habits. I was struggling with personal issues that I was dealing with on the inside which therapy and self-realization assisted me understand and overcome.”

He added: “It doesn’t matter what you intended to do when you composed this track … If people were negatively affected by the song. In the present clearly, the society, culture has transformed into a totally different environment.”

My Body will be released from November 9.

