DWTS’ Horror Night: JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson earned another perfect score

Anything goes during the week of horror particularly when it is Dancing With the Stars. On the Monday of episode on October 25 the cast performed various dance routines that were that were inspired by horror films and television shows.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson received another top score for their bizarre jazz routine that was inspired by It. In rehearsals, JoJo dressed up as her professional partner, but on the night of the show she changed in Pennywise — something she wasn’t familiar with.

“I don’t like to be mean, I don’t like to be scary,” the Nickelodeon star stated following the dance. “However at night like this I can be scary. It’s funny, but I feel exactly like me this moment!”

Cody Rigsby along with Cheryl Burke took on a dance in the style of American Psycho, dancing to Kim Petras’ “There Will Be Blood.” In advance of their performance, Cody admitted that he really wanted to work hard this week, since his scores have been low. That’s exactly what they did.

After mastering this routine Carrie Ann Inaba said that they had finally found that “connection” she’s been wanting.

“I’ve been waiting for you to get out here and really show us your potential and tonight, you have done it,” Len Goodman said. Derek Hough noted that it was an Peleton performer’s “best dance” so far and that he could see that he “did the work” ahead of schedule.

Despite it being a horror night, Emma Slater and Jimmie Allen showcased their emotional side by performing a song that is a modern take on Daniel Jang’s “Say Something,” inspired by A Quiet Place, which is about what one can sacrifice for their loved ones. Because Jimmie recently welcomed their second baby, the song was a close call and he burst into tears in the middle.

“You have just discovered the power of dancing. It can bring us closer, motivate us and help us become better people,” Carrie Ann told her audience members before presenting them with their first 10 minutes of the season.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy were feeling stress after being on the second bottom spot spots last week, something they were obviously confused by. “Maybe people just don’t like me,” she stated in her letter on Monday night.

After her Paso Doble, Derek let her know that he did not think they were worthy of being in the bottom two of the week before.

The judges were most awed with Iman Shumpert as well as Daniella Karagach’s modern routine, that was influenced by Us that featured Carrie Ann bowing down to the pair.

“I’m speechless. It was something that people would look at repeatedly,” Derek said after jumping up onto the table. The couple completely failed when they scored the perfect 40.

Kenya Moore and Suni Lee were among the top two, and eventually Suni Lee, Suni Lee was eliminated. RHOA star was removed.

Scroll down for all scores:

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy

Dancing: Paso Doble Score: 36/40

Melora Hardin as well as Artem Chigvintsev

Dance Jive Score 34/40

Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach and Iman

Dance Contemporary Score 40/40

Miz and Witney Carson. Miz as well as Witney Carson

Dancing: Paso Doble Score: 34/40

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

dance: Argentine Tango Score: 38/40

Suni Lee as well as Sasha Farber

Tango Dance Score 36/40

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

Dance Contemporary Score 38/40

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong

Dancing: Argentine Tango. Score of 32/40.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

Dance: Jazz Score: 40/40

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

Dance: Cha Cha Score: 36/40

