Drew Barrymore shares picture with Handler, Amy Schumer

Fangirl moment! Drew Barrymore shared a social photo on her Instagram with a bunch of her most famous friends, expressing her amazement of being able to be with such impressive and cool women.

“With legends @chelseahandler @amyschumer @sarahkatesilverman @sarahcpr #highlightofmylife,” the Drew Barrymore Show host, 46 captioned an Instagram photo of the group on the 17th of October, Sunday. “I’m not one to post frequently with others when I’m socializing. I’m not trying to display my fabulous life. The majority of my friends are lifelongs and we mostly hang around!”

She went on to say, “I stay home a often and am fortunate that my job lets me be with jaw-dropping people, but it’s usually because my work life has brought me to a certain situation! This is an experience that I am so satisfied with.”

The Wedding Singer star noted her joy to be with Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman and Sarah Cooper “who make the world a better place.”

“Their wit and humor heal us,” Barrymore wrote in her blog. “Make us smile. They’re also extremely robust. Wow. I wanted to share. I was like a strange person wanting to take pictures with the band! I’m a big fan. I was a fangirl all night long. It was a time I wanted to post. Thanks to these funny goddesses who also happen to be amazing human beings too. Wow. I’m pinched!”

The former child star went to an evening of comedy at the New York’s Beacon Theatre on Saturday, 16 October. The show featured the likes of Handler 46 Schumer, 40, and Silverman 50.

“Big Show Energy with @amyschumer and Sarah Katesilverman. Thank for the opportunity to visit New York,” the former Chelsea Lately host captioned an Instagram video of the trio just before the show started.

Cooper 44, on her own she was the opening act and was gushing about the “dream come true” moment.

“I’ve been doing standup for 10 years and never in a million years did I think I’d be performing at the Beacon Theatre opening for @chelseahandler and getting to introduce Amy F–king Schumer to the best audience I’ve ever experienced and watch Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler kill,” the Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine author shared on the Saturday Instagram post. “The backstage interaction and chat with Drew Barrymore was pinch myself amazing. We are so lucky to be living at the same moment that these comedy gods are thanking the chelseahandler for having have made this little Jamaican girl’s dreams come true.”

The This Means War actress shared her photo of the Jamaica native on her Story captioned “Look who’s performing for my show in The Beacon next weekend! Fun as s–t!”

Flower Films cofounder has been open about his love for Hollywood. Flower Films cofounder has previously been candid about being a fan of some Hollywood stars.

In the time that Barrymore spoke with Dakota Johnson during her October 7 show on their daytime TV show, the actress exuded praise for the actress’ 32 years old in a hilarious chat of Ellen DeGeneres about a birthday celebration. She told her “That was incredible and, of course. Like, amazing.”

