Dorit Kemsley released her first statement since being robbed

Speak out. Dorit Kemsley has released her first statement since she was taken hostage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is 45 was at the Encino Hills home with her children on Wednesday, October 27 when three burglars broke into her home. The burglars were reported to have made out with more than 100,000 worth of valuables.

Kemsley has spoken out about the house incident on October 30.

“As you all know by now, I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” she posted in an Notes app post on Instagram. “I’ve received hundreds of messages of love and encouragement and I want to thank you from the most sincere of my hearts. It’s really overwhelming. My kids don’t know the incident, they were asleep through it, and I am grateful to God for preventing my children and me from being physically injured.”

Jagger 7 and Phoenix 5 were asleep when they were. P.K. Kemsley Their father, P.K. Kemsley was absent from the city. He along with Dorit attended a wedding of the family within the U.K. earlier this month. The reality star was back on Tuesday while her husband remained in his home in England for a longer time.

“My family now needs to start the healing process,” the Bravo star said. “I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible.”

The Connecticut native and also a fashion designer, said, “With the love and encouragement from my spouse, amazing relatives, my friends and followers, I’m confident that this is the best choice for me as I am working on my own to heal from the grief. I am so thankful for the LAPD for their concern and concern. Thank you for all your help. Many thanks, Dorit.”

In the post’s caption Instagram post in the caption, her Quinnipiac University alum emphasized how grateful she is in the aftermath.

“More than anything, I’m feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe,” she continued. “Truly thankful for the love messages and encouragement from all of you who have sent me messages. ”

P.K., 54, posted on Instagram the day before to inform everyone who was worried about his family.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for their sincere words of encouragement. Dorit and I are overwhelmed by the amount of affection,” the businessman, who came back in America U.S. after hearing the news. The announcement was made via Instagram on the evening of Friday, the 29th of October. “We cannot respond to every single message ( I’m not even able to respond to all messages and apps). )…. Therefore, I want to inform everyone that we’re doing quite well.”

In a press release released on the 29th of October, Friday The LAPD said that Dorit “was terrified and obeyed the demands of the suspects by giving them directions to the safest items. The suspects seized bags, jewelry and watches, resulting in substantial losses in cash and then fled the scene in a black pickup.”

The actress has received support from her colleagues RHOBH Cast members. “Love you guys so much So grateful you’re ok ,” Kyle Richards captioned a Friday 29th October, Instagram picture that included her family. Kemsley family.

The executive producer Andy Cohen replied to P.K.’s statement on Friday. “We are all so grateful everyone is OK,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “And Dorit can teach us all a thing or two about facing down danger.”

