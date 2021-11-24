Demi Lovato Bella Hadid and More Hairstyles in 2021

Shutterstock (2)

Change the look of your hair! The celebrities are showing completely new hairstyles in anticipation of a new beginning in 2021. Meanwhile they’re also establishing some fashions — and we’re paying attention.

Although it’s still very early in the year and shades of pink appear to be the preferred shade for stars such as Kate Hudson, Demi Lovato and Taraji P. Henson. Hudson posted a video on her Instagram Story on January 4, 2021 sporting the rose gold hair shade that’s youthful and fun! While she was there, Henson also gave the shade a go, however, she went with something brighter and more vibrant, and gave some fuchsia curls.

While we enjoy both styles, it’s Lovato’s pastel pixie that we’re in love with. In November 2020, the singer-songwriter’s 28th birthday showcased a slick bleached look inspired by Amber Bolt. The reason she chose the cut was a fresh start. “Demi’s new style is an expression of her personal development. We’re entering the new decade or era and her hair is also changing,” the hair pro revealed exclusively to Us during the interview. “Her hair is a direct reflection of who she is.”

She’s now giving her hair cut that she’s radically cut a dash of color by adding pastel pink highlights that was also done by Bolt. “I always say changing your hair drastically allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought,” Bolt said to Us back in November. “You get to reflect the new version of you and grow into something greater.” We can’t say it better ourselves! This is why we’re loving these new styles from the big names.

Scroll down to check out the other hairstyles that celebrities will be sporting in 2021. Keep visiting throughout the year, as we update.

Check out Spotify to get tangled with Us for the full details of every hair-love affair in Hollywood including the hits and misses of the red carpet right up to favourite street styled celebrities (and not tos!)

The cookies are created by a variety of social media platforms which we have added to our website in order to enable users to send our content to your network and friends. They can track your browsing habits across different websites and creating an interest profile. This could affect the content and content you view on other websites that you visit. If you refuse to accept these cookies, you might not be able or view these tools for sharing.

The cookies can be created on our website through our partners in advertising. They could be used by these companies to create a profile of your preferences and display relevant advertisements on other sites. They don’t store any your personal data, but they are built on identifying your web browser and your device. If you refuse to permit these cookies, then you’ll see less targeted advertisements.

These cookies let us measure traffic sources and visits to help us analyze and enhance the efficiency of our website. They aid us in determining which pages are most and least popular , as well as observe how users move through the website. All data they gather is aggregated and therefore is not visible. If you don’t consent to these cookies, we won’t know that you’ve visited our website and will not be able monitor the effectiveness of the site.

Clear Filters

All Consents Are Allowed

Via US Magazine