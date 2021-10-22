Dancing With the Stars’ Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa – No longer a couple

Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Separately going about their lives. After just a year of being together, JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have parted ways, DailyGossip confirms.

“JoJo and Kylie did break up,” an insider exclusively told Us. “Some [Dancing With the Stars] cast are aware about the breakup.”

The insider’s view is that the breakup of the teens was just two weeks in the past.

“Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split,” the source says. “JoJo is focused on the contest and is giving it all. Even though it’s a tough moment for her but she’s handling DWTS extremely professionally, and smiling and giving her all. She does not want to disappoint her supporters.”

The source explains that, after the breakup, the former competitive dancerof 18 has grown close to DWTS her partner Jenna Johnson.

“Jenna’s like a big sister to [JoJo],” the source told Us and adds that her age of 27 is a sign that the So You Think You Can Dance star was “nothing to do” with the breakup.

The DWTS season 30 contestant initially was the subject of speculation over a breakup when she mentioned having difficult times in her personal life . an obscure Instagram post.

“This has been a WEEK,” the Dance Moms alumni wrote in the beginning of October. “My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not only work but also personal life.”

After exuding praise about her appearance on DWTS The Nebraska native spoke about the roller-coaster ride of emotions she experienced.

“This week of my life has taught me SO much,” she wrote in her blog. “Live in the present moment. Smile however you can. Whatever you need to do to make you happy, go for it. … Although this week was one of the most difficult for me, due to so many motives, this week has also one of the most enjoyable. I am grateful for every moment my smile was a little brighter this week, and every smile I’ve had in the past one-hundred years.”

In her candid social media post that she “Kid in a Candy Store” singer outlined her tough week following her performance with season 26 mirrorball champs on DWTS on October 12, 12.

“The reason why I was able to overcome [my emotions] was because of my amazing coach [Johnson] and because of my dances this week,” Siwa said to DailyGossip and other journalists following the Disney Villains night of the ABC competition. “Everyone often says that dance is an escape. Dance is a space where you are able to express yourself and I’ve always thought”That’s just cheesy,” and dance is the where you can have fun and be yourself and do great and enjoy yourself. However, this week, I’ve discovered that it’s an opportunity to escape.”

She said that at the time, “What goes on in my life each day is something. But this week was extremely intense and something I’ve never been through or experienced before. It’s hard and challenging, but luckily, I’m blessed with a lot of good individuals in my world. I’m extremely fortunate to have a day where I was able the chance to be with my most beloved friend in rehearsals . We were able the chance to perform.”

Siwa declared the week was “definitely” a week filled with highs and lows, saying, “But because of my family, because of this song [from DWTS’ Disney night performance], because of the show I’m on the other side of it.”

The Nickelodeon star announced her romance with Prew 18, who is just 18 than a month since she announced her love to her followers on social media in January. Siwa admitted her story on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February that she was “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”

At the beginning, Siwa kept the Florida native’s identity secret However, the couple made Instagram officially a couple of months afterward.

“After being my best friend for over a year … I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of them at the moment. “Since since then, I’ve been the most happy I’ve ever had the pleasure of being! She truly is the most supportive, loving happy, secure, and the most perfect person on earth. And I’m privileged to call her my own!”

Siwa Prew, who first met Prew on the cruise ship in December 2020, has previously expressed her admiration for their relationship just eight months later, declaring she is “really, really happy and lucky” to be with “the most perfect girl in the world.”

The J Team star exclusively told Us in Augustthat “I believe we’re capable of communicating really effectively. In my opinion, our motives are sincere and we would like the same result from this relationship. You see that we desire to be together the rest of our lives and we just need to stay with one and each other. In my opinion, this is the reason why it works, don’t you think? I’ve never wanted to get older and meet someone in my life in this manner. I always wanted to meet someone who I felt in love with as a child.”

DailyGossip has asked Siwa for a response.

With the reporting of Diana Cooper

Via US Magazine