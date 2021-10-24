Cynthia Nixon, Ian Somerhalder have assumed multiple responsibilities while filming their shows

Cynthia Nixon, Ian Somerhalder, and Jennifer Garner. Shutterstock(3)

Action! Cynthia Nixon, Ian Somerhalder and a host of other TV stars have assumed multiple responsibilities while filming their shows.

Nixon announced in September 2021 when she announced that she had directed the first episode And Just Like That, the Sex and the City revival scheduled to premiere in 2021 on HBO Max later that year. “It’s been a complete dream to work with my beloved co-stars and crew in this new role,” she wrote in a happy Instagram post that she shared at the time. “I have never felt so loved in my entire life. (And be assured, Miranda is still going to be in the show It was quite amazing to be able to do both simultaneously!) #AndJustLikeThat.”

Costar Kristin Davis said she had “so much fun” to watch Nixon lead the show on set. “Effortless and insightful and thrilling all in one. It’s a good start to the many ….,” she’ll add in the form of an Instagram Story.

The actresses were previously co-stars in the original HBO show for six seasons, from 1998 until 2004. The actresses joined OG actress Sarah Jessica Parker for the new series that follows the three of best friends who explore New York City in their 50s.

Although it was Nixon’s first attempt at the direction of her own work and career-wise, it has received a lot of praise from a variety of other regulars on series. Somerhalder began directing while acting in The Vampire Diaries — and so did his onscreen sister, Paul Wesley.

“I’m extremely grateful to am able to share my time with colleagues in the theater who are my family. They really go deep to discover the moments of their characters that are meaningful to them, not only from a directional perspective. The show is mine as well, and I want every second that I’m in to make perfect,” Somerhalder told Collider in the year 2016. “I’m just super thankful to the studio, the network, to Julie [Plec] and Kevin [Williamson], and to the guys who made all of this happen.”

The Anomaly actor admitted that creating over 20 episodes per season was an “formidable” task for everyone involved in the production process.

“With the 22 shows, it’s shooting nearly 200 days per year. How do you maintain your crew’s morale, energy and integrity at at this speed constantly?” he continued. “I think we’ve done quite a good job. The show, despite reality that it’s an teenage television soap, remains among of the best-looking shows on television. I also watch other shows on television that are big television shows that are massive in their size, and excel, and at the very least, our show is stunning because we have worked tirelessly to make it appear like a movie. It’s a film-like experience and that’s what you’re looking for.”

Somerhalder was especially happy to witness a different side of the show he’s worked on for so long. The experience for Sophia Bush, getting to oversee one of the final seasons in One Tree Hill was also an emotional event.

“I burst into tears and acknowledged what an amazing honor that was to be trusted with that,” she stated to The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. “Everything was very crucial and everything was worth it. Because I was aware that it was the final opportunity I would ever have to get for telling these tales, and to honour these characters, and to demonstrate their relationship. It was a feeling of utmost importance.”

Scroll down for more TV actors who’ve produced episodes for the shows they own:

Our partners and we store or access information on devices, including unique IDs stored in cookies, for processing personal data. You are able to accept or change your preferences by clicking below, which include the right to object when legitimate interest is being used and at any time on the privacy policies page. Your choices will be communicated to our partners, and won’t affect browsing information.

Via US Magazine