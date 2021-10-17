Chrissy Teigen Talks About Depression Following Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen attends Glamour's 28th annual Women of the Year Awards in New York on November 12, 2018. Broadimage/Shutterstock

Sharing her thoughts. As part of Pregnancy the Loss Awareness week Chrissy Teigen has been reflecting on her postpartum experience, and is posting her thoughts candidly on social media.

“Pregnancy Loss Awareness week”,” you claim? I’m sure. I’m sure I’ll have never forgotten it either, as the Cravings founder, who is 35 wrote on Instagram on the weekend of 16 October. “But I was going through BTS of cookbook making with @adeenasussman and came across this photo, taken soon after losing our little jack.”

In the photo the model lay down on a comfortable brown sofa, wrapped in a blanket that was soft as co-author of the cookbook Adeena Sussman dumped a spoonful of her food in a dish next to her.

“As I’ve said before, I absolutely threw myself into writing, quickly, to distract from the trauma, the pain, the grief,” Teigen stated in her blog. “But not every day was productive. Some were…this. The days I was sucked to the couch and had no appetite to taste any of our meals. It was at this point I truly believed that Adeena was a divine intervention herself. If I say this book saved me, I am merely referring to that. This book saved me. Adeena. Love u guys. X.”

The Cravings All Together author also provided details of her heartbreaking feelings when she wrote, “Phew zoom in on that face. .”

The Utah native wrote in her post on social media the message she posted on Saturday isn’t the only time she’s spoken out about losing her pregnancy. A month ago she posted an open letter along with the photo of her post-partum body.

“It’s really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time,” the Deal or No Deal alum posted on September 18. “Usually you’d be gaining the ‘yumyums, I’m pregnant weight’ and you’d gain more weight to support your baby bebe. In the ideal scenario, you’d be a mother to your child. You’d feed your baby from your boobs, as your body will be able to go for it and do whatever it takes to bring you back in shape regardless of what that is and for how long it takes (F–K Snap-back).”

She added, “But man. If you lose a child half way throughout, the body stops. There is nothing to do. There’s no one to feed. You’re just…stuck. Sucky stomachs that were preparing to be milk bags an abdomen that was set to bake. I’d lie if I said that this was not a major make me suck. Not only are you deeply, diabolically disappointed at what could be but you are also given the daily reminder each time you glance in the mirror.”

A few months ago, the Bring the Funny judge and husband John Legend — with whom she has daughters Luna five and son Miles 3 — revealed they would be expecting their third child in the month of August 2020. A month after they welcomed their son Jack after experiencing a placenta rupture and receiving blood transfusions.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen posted on Instagram in the moment, along with black and white hospital images. “We weren’t able to stop the bleeding and provide our child the fluids he required, despite bags of baggies of blood transfusions. The blood transfusions were not enough.”

In her note, she wrote, “To our Jack – I’m sorry the first few minutes in your existence were filled with so many challenges which meant we weren’t able to provide you the shelter you required to live. We will always cherish you.”

Via US Magazine