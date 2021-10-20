Check out which Celebs welcomed babies Later in Life

Credit: Photo by Elliotte Puro

BRANDED CONTENT

Do you have to worry about germs At the Gym?

The money was paid by Hibiclens

Oh Baby! While some stars begin having families in the early years These stars did not have children until later in their lives.

Alanis Morissette, for example has announced in March of 2019 that she was pregnant with her 3rd child, aged 44. She “Ironic” singer, who got married to the rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway in 2010 and posted a photo of her baby bump image on social media, captioned, “So much NEWness.”

In the unveiling in the show, she revealed that the Grammy winner sang on an audio device with headphones while flaunting her expanding belly in a slouchy turtleneck.

Morissette along with Treadway were blessed with their first child, Ever, in 2010 Their baby daughter, Onyx, was born in 2016, at the time that the singer-songwriter turned 41.

She celebrated her pregnancy by taking naked underwater maternity photos. “‘You have to be extra gentle around ladies because they are the most helpful people in the world ’cause they make persons,'” Morissette captioned the picture with a quote from her son. In the image, the singer swam naked in a swimming pool and her belly was showing full force.

She’s far from the only celebrity to have the baby bump late in her life. Brigitte Nielsen turned 54 in the month of May when she declared in of 2018 that she along with her husband, Mattia Dessi, were expecting one on the way.

“Family getting larger,” the Red Sonja actress captioned two images of her belly in her hands.

The Playboy model spoke about her IVF procedure on Page Six after welcoming her daughter, Frida. “I was always like, ‘I want to do it until there are no more embryos left,'” she told Page Six. “Somebody has to win the lottery.”

Prior to this pregnancy she had four boys, Julian, Killian, Douglas and Raoul from previous relationships.

Other moms of the famous, such as Alyssa Milano Janet Jackson and Christie Brinkley and Christie Brinkley, also have children as they reached 40. Look through our gallery of photos below and see their bumps!

Eve

In the month of October 2021, the 42-year-old singer carried her baby wearing a black outfit husband Maximillion Cooper’s support.

Marla Sokoloff

“Our sweet surprise little lady coming early 2022,” the Full House alum told her Instagram followers about baby No. 3 due in the month of October 2021.

Credit: Courtesy of Danielle Fishel/Instagram

Danielle Fishel

“I have pregnancy carpal tunnel that keeps me awake all night and my feet and ankles are so swollen I don’t fit in my shoes,” the Boy Meets World alum captioned the mirror selfie he took in August 2021 as she was expecting the birth of baby No. 2 at the age of 40.

Credit: Melissa Hill

Jill Wagner

The Hallmark Channel star debuted her baby bump in 2021, aged 42. “God has blessed David and I with another bundle of joy and we are overwhelmed with love,” she posted on Instagram at the time.

Credit: Courtesy of Zulay Henao/Instagram

Zulay Henao

The actress was born on an 18th week in her pregnancies the month of January 2021 prior to Kevin Connolly and her first child.

Credit: Scott Kirkland/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Mena Suvari

In October of 2020 In October 2020, the American Beauty star announced she was expecting a baby no. 1 with her husband Michael Hope. The couple’s son Christopher Alexander, was born in the month of April in 2021.

The money was paid in part by Wells Fargo – Member FDIC.

Five Consultants that Small Business Owners Might Want to work with

Here are five sources that small-scale business owners use to boost their business, as well as suggestions for how to increase the value of the value of those connections.

Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kristen Wiig

Us published the news on June 20, 2020, that Wigg and her fiancée Avi Rothman were expecting twins through surrogate earlier in the year. Wigg, the Saturday Night Live alum was 46 when she became a mother.

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Sara Haines

The Good Morning America star announced in January of 2019 that she was expecting the third of her children at 41. “I am making a human,” she announced when she announced her pregnancy, and showed the ultrasound images.

Nicole Tuck

The wife of DJ Khaled 44-year-old wife, shown her pregnant belly in heels and lingerie (photographed by James Anthony at crowdMGMT.com) in January of 2020, before the birth of their second child.

Credit: Courtesy of Karina Smirnoff/Instagram

Karina Smirnoff

The Dancing With the Stars alum revealed her first pregnancy in December of 2019 at the age of 41. “#BabySmirnoff coming in 2020,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

Credit: Omar Vega/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Angelique Cabral

The Life in Pieces alum welcomed her son in November of 2019 in advance of her 41st birthday.

Credit: Courtesy of Milla Jovovich/Instagram

Milla Jovovich

In August of 2019 the actress revealed that she was expecting her first child at the age of 43 following an unsuccessful miscarriage. “Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly,” Jovovich posted the mirror image of her baby bump. “That was definitely not a good idea and the past few months have been spent with my family and me in limbo waiting for various test results to be revealed and spending the majority of our time at doctors offices. It’s a relief to be completely healthy and we discovered that we’ve been blessed with a new baby girl! We wish my baby and me success.”

Credit: Courtesy of Alanis Morissette/Instagram

Alanis Morissette

Following the announcement of her pregnancy on Instagram the couple’s husband wrote an emotional note in the comments.

Credit: Courtesy of Brigitte Nielsen/Instagram

Brigitte Nielsen

A Surreal Life alum showed off her newborn daughter just a few days after she gave baby girl. “Our precious little Frida, our true love,” Nielsen wrote in the caption of her June 2018 Instagram image.

Christie Brinkley

After suffering three miscarriages, the model as well as her husband, now ex-husband Peter Cook, conceived their daughter Sailor via IVF. Brinkley had turned 44, and already had two childrenAlexa, born in 1985, and Jack. Alexa born in 1985 and Jack which was born in the year 1995.

Salma Hayek

She welcomed her first child, Valentina who was born in 2007, aged 41 , and gained 50 pounds in the course of her pregnancy. “I gained so much weight, I got an opportunity to see myself completely disfigured in many different ways — for a very good reason — and I don’t regret it for a second,” Hayek stated to Glamour during 2013. “That’s the moment I began to appreciate my body. Things I was prone to criticize did not seem so bad after all.”

Uma Thurman

Thurman was a Pulp Fiction star was blessed with Maya with her first child in 1998, and Levon in 2002. But the third baby, Luna, was born in 2012, when Thurman was 42 and that was it. “The shop is closed,” Thurman said to DailyGossip in April of this year. “I have three beautiful, healthy kids. Touch wood.”

Via US Magazine