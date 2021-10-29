Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz’s Relationship Timeline

Shutterstock (2)

Sparks are flying at the set! Channing Tatum, and Zoe Kravitz are the latest couple in the spotlight to take their relationship to the next level.

The actor was previously in love and a relationship with Step Up costar Jenna Dewan during filming of the 2006 film. They later tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed a daughter Everly in the year 2013. After five years, the public were shocked to hear that they were heading their separate ways after which the couple filing for divorce in the year of 2019.

“We have fallen in love deeply in the past few years and have enjoyed a wonderful journey together. Nothing has changed in the love we have for each other, but love is an amazing journey that has us traveling various paths at present,” the actors said in a statement released at the time. “There aren’t any secrets or significant events that are at the heart of our decision. It’s simply two best friends who realize it’s the right time to step back in space and allow each other to lead as joyful and fulfilled lives that are possible. We’re still a family, and will remain the most loving, committed family members for Everly.”

While Tatum was dating Jessie J on and off from October 2018 until March 2020. Dewan was first seen with Steve Kazee and had a baby boy named Calum along with her fiance in 2020.

Kravitz For her part, Kravitz she got married to Karl Glusman in May 2019 after three years of romance. The High Fidelity alum as well as the Greyhound actor announced her divorce after just 2 years together in the month of December 2020. DailyGossip revealed the divorce in August of 2021 had been completed — in the same month that she was seen cosying up to Tatum.

In the summer of 2012 in the summer of 2003, she X-Men: First Class actress talked about Tatum as her first choice to play in her first directorial venture, Pussy Island.

“[He was the one] I thought of when I wrote this character,” she said to Deadline on June 20, 2021. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

Tatum said that at the time, “When Zoe called me regarding the matter, I was completely shocked. … I had seen her in movies, I knew she had produced High Fidelity and had seen it, but I did not know she was working at the level of this and she was aspiring to direct. The idea came from nowhere and the topic caused me to think, “Wait what are you thinking of me in this way?’ I don’t think anyone offers me the chance to take on a role such as that, everyone takes me to another path and asks me to perform a certain thing. It was both awe-inspiring and liberating being able to have an open conversation in which I was able to make mistakes, be a mess and make mistakes and say things that were not right.”

A source said to Us the story in 2021’s August in August 2021 that “things turned romantic fast” for the couple following “working together so closely.”

Look through the slideshow for a time-line of their relationship:

Credit: YouTube; Shutterstock

2017

According to a source Tatum and Kravitz were friends before she asked Kravitz to be a part of Pussy Island. The two were voice actors in 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie.

Credit: Shutterstock (2)

January 2021

After news broke of Kravitz’s divorce, a number of media outlets including E! News have rejected speculation in social media outlets about her romantic connection to Tatum and said that the two were planning to collaborate in the near future.

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

June 2021

News came out that Kravitz was to be the director of Tatum for Pussy Island. In an interview with Deadline they joked about Tatum calling her out for his choices in fashion.

“When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore,” Kravitz replied. Kravitz responded, “I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan!”

It was reported that the Magic Mike actor added, “I understand that you love it, but I completely enjoyed Crocs for a brief moment and then in one hang she said”You’ll never be able to repeat that. Then I replied”OK OK, it’s fine. ‘”

Credit: imageSPACE/Shutterstock

July 2021

The Big Little Lies alum tagged Tatum on her father the Lenny Kravitz’s Instagram on July 20, 2021.

“You auditioning for MM3?” she joked, in reference to the Tatum’s stripper film franchise.

“Oh you’re a s–t! Doing the Lord’s work I can see! !” Tatum replied. “Will be calling you in the near future to discuss your schedule, my dear friend. Hehehe.”

As well as telling her that he’s “been ready,” the rocker also responded to Tatum and wrote “@channingtatum Peace my man.”

Credit: Shutterstock (2)

August 2021

Their first public appearance in August 2021 Kravitz stuck to Tatum as they wrote on Tatum’s black BMX bike as they walked through New York City. The next day Kravitz and Tatum were seen laughing drinking iced drinks and shopping together.

Credit: Ralf Muller/DDP/INSTARimages.com; Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

August 2021

Tatum seemed to have confirmed their love by following a number of fan-operated Instagram accounts that have been renamed to Kravitz and Kravitz, including “zkluv,” “zoekravitzinc,” “zoekravitzsource” and “kravitzupdate.”

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock

August 2021

When the couple stepped out for a meal in NYC in the latter part of August, Us confirmed their romantic status. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors,” an insider stated.

Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

September 2021

After arriving on the red carpet together, Tatum and Kravitz were left out of at the Met Gala together. In his white Versace dress, the latter donned an ethereal, diamond-encrusted gown made by Saint Laurent.

Credit: Shutterstock (2)

October 2021

The couple was seen together while taking an excursion through New York City.

