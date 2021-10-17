Celebs Who Used Raya Dating app to find love: Channing Tatum Kiernan Shipka…

Courtesy of Meghan King/Instagram

Modern love for the 21st century. Celebrities are like Us They use dating apps to meet people and begin relationships.

Famous actors like Eric Stonestreet and Chelsea Handler have spoken out about their use of dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, but many celebrities have decided to utilize Raya.

Raya was founded in 2015 and boasts of having the distinction of being “an exclusive dating and networking platform for people in creative industries.”

Demi Lovato is an avid user of relationship websites online. In her documentary, Simply Complicated that she opted for Raya following her breakup with Wilmer Valderrama in 2016.

In the past, she’s been using the app even when she’s not In 2020, she attempted to join after having deleted her profile, and was blocked.

“I just deleted it out of respect to the person I was with, then we broke up and I went to get back on [I couldn’t],” the former Disney Channel star told Harper’s Bazaar in the April issue. “And I thought”You are right? It’s okay. I don’t have to be in this situation because I believe I’m supposed to be on my own at the moment.'”

Channing Tatum signed up to the dating app after his separation of Jessie J in November 2019 according to a source. DailyGossip exclusively.

According to an insider source, the Magic Mike actor’s profile as of December 2019, reads “And yes, I used to be a stripper.” The source further stated that the song he used to be on included “Brown Sugar” by D’Angelo.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star, Kiernan Shipka, explained that even though she seldom gets time to go out she is a huge admirer of Raya.

“Meeting people has always been amusing for me growing up not attending school, however, knowing that everyone attended the school in LA. It’s great, I’ve discovered ways to meet people,” Shipka told Stylist in March 2019 about her dating skills.

The Illinois native also said “of course” she’s used online dating, before giving the app for celebrity romance an ode. “Raya is a lifelong love. Love it. God be with Raya,” Shipka said.

Check out the list below to find who celebrities have been on Raya before or are currently using the site for dating.

