Celebrity Kids’ Halloween Costumes Pictures

The most adorable costumes! Kourtney Kardashian Eva Amuri and more famous parents have pulled out all the stops to dress their children for Halloween 2021.

The Undateable alum, wore a coordinated outfit with her daughter Marlowe 7, and her sons Major and Mateo aged 18 months in the beginning of October. She New York native donned a fisherman costume, and her kids dressed up as different sea creatures.

“Of all the fishes that swim in the ocean I’m glad my three chose me!! !” Susan Sarandon’s daughter who has three children with her ex-husband Kyle Martino, told her Instagram fans on October 8.

In a blog entry that was published the same day she explained that her costumes paid homage to Maine. Maine in a blog post that said, “This year during our visit in Maine, Major got unexpectedly obsessed with lobsters. The lobsters were not eating them, only the animal itself. He would look at the fish in the tanks wherever we traveled. Anything he saw that had the lobster was something he wanted. If you’ve ever spent a vacation in Maine and you’ve seen lobsters, you’ll know that lobster-themed items are everywhere. We were asking him to explain why he likes lobsters so much, the only thing said was that they’re “just so cute and adorable! LOL.”

It was the child’s idea of becoming an octopus, Amurri went on to write. “We all sat down and thought of some wildlife that would be cute to recreate,” she wrote. “Marlowe discovered so many gorgeous stars in tide pools when we were there, that’s why she picked the starfish. Mateo was fascinated by the tiny minnows that were spotted along the edges of the lake.”

In the case of Kardashian 41, the Poosh creator shared a picture of her and Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope who was wearing a punk outfit on the 3rd of October.

The Keeping up With the Kardashians star’s boyfriend, Travis Barker, commented on his satisfaction in the moment, jotting down “Rockstar.”

The Blink-182 band member, 45 is currently instructing Penelope to play drums. He told Nylon on September 1st “[I’mthinking, Do you want to learn how to do something?’ and she’s always bright and like”Yes, like I’m so eager to learn the art of playing. She caught on very quickly, extremely quickly. It’s not every week, as in”OK, Penelope, we have to take lessons today. However, when she’s eager to learn or get to know about something completely new, I love having the opportunity to fill in that little space, that space of creativity within her brain. It’s likely that she’s going to record something in Studio.”

Continue scrolling for other celebrities who have taken pictures of their children costume from the singer Jessie James Decker to Olympian Ryan Lochte.

Ludacris

The actors’ daughters wore princess dresses as well as a superhero costume for the Halloween party on the 20th of October.

Ashlee Simpson

The daughter of the singer, Jagger performed in a cheerleader’s costume on the 18th of October.

Cooper Hefner

The daughter of the businessman was wearing the Snow White dress while cuddling with mother Scarlett Byrne on October 14.

Witney Carson

It was reported that the Dancing With the Stars pro’s “options for Leo’s first Halloween” included a lion as well as mad scientist.

Jessie James Decker

The Just Jessie author did a Halloween-themed workout for kids Vivianne, Eric Jr. and Forrest on the 10th of October.

Eva Amurri

The blogger said that her outfit is hers to be the “most comfortable” of any she’s ever worn.

Ryan Lochte

“Let’s go Gators,” the wife of the athlete, Kayla Rae Reid, captioned an October 6 Instagram picture of her daughter Liv.

Kourtney Kardashian

The daughter of the reality show’s star was spotted wearing a band tee gloves with fishnets, Juicy Couture leggings and Dr. Marten boots.

