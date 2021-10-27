Celebrity Injuries 2021: Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham, Halle Berry and more

Todd Seligman/WireImage

Look back at Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham, Halle Berry and other stars who suffered minor injuries that been the subject of news.

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kane Brown

The country star rolled his ankle in an event in October 2021, as he climbed down the platforms that were in front of the stage in order to get close and personal with his audience. His foot got stuck in a divot and he needed help returning to the stage to complete the performance. People said Brown was crying during his performance the following night He later revealed the severity of his injury via a video of his foot that was extremely swollen through the Instagram Story.

Credit: Courtesy of Mariska Hargitay/Instagram; Inset: Shutterstock

Mariska Hargitay

In the weeks following her announcement that she had a fractured knee and a hairline fracture on her ankle, as well as ruptured ligament The Emmy winner fractured her ankle while watching a movie in the film Black Widow in the Hamptons, New York. “My summer look,” she posted on Instagram on July 20, 2021 with an image of her feet that were bandaged.

Credit: Shutterstock; Courtesy of Martha Stewart/Instagram

Martha Stewart

The hospitality specialist disclosed in June 2021 that she underwent a three-hour operation to repair an Achilles tendon rupture that couldn’t heal by itself. “Recuperating at home, I’ve been told to rest with the leg elevated for 2 weeks. Then an additional two or four weeks on crutches. After that, maybe some normal exercise,” she wrote via Instagram. “Most fractures happen when dancing or participating in sports. The one I suffered was triggered by a sudden step into a puddle after getting from the vehicle. I am grateful to NYU for trying to restore my health.”

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hannah Brown

The former Bachelorette revealed the fact that she felt “nauseous” from pain after having a neck injury that hurt during June of 2021. “Send some prayers and healing energy my way!” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Credit: Courtesy Mariska Hargitay/Instagram

Mariska Hargitay

The Law & Order: SVU star shared details about her hospitalization in the month of May 2021.

“#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament,” she posted on Instagram. “It’s always recommended to visit the doctor. It’s a must to see a doctor immediately. #ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong #InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees #TheQueenBeesKnees Great news is I don’t need surgery #YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy.”

Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Matthew Ramsey

A few months ago, the Old Dominion frontman revealed in May 2021 that he had an collapsed lung and a broken the rib when he fell off the ladder. “How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb? Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scrapes and bruises, I found out the answer is ‘More than one,'” He joked on Instagram after receiving medical treatment. “Back home and recovering now with all the fun pills.”

Credit: Courtesy of Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin

The model shared an Instagram picture of her with an unclean nose in the month of April 2021. “I baby sat two 7 year old boys for 45 minutes and it went like… #birthcontrol,” she wrote in the caption.

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman star recalled cutting off her finger’s top at the time of the coronavirus pandemic. She was saying to Jimmy Kimmel in April 2021, “I cooked a lot, too much. I drank probably too much. You know the early days of pandemic when you start drinking mimosa or sangria or whatever at 11 a.m.?”

In some of these days Gadot said that she cooked cabbage salad. While cutting the vegetables, “I chopped the top of my finger [off].” Gadot said her husband, Yaron Varsano was frightened when he saw the mess and “threw it into the garbage” and she ended up losing a portion of her finger because “there was nothing to sew on.”

Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Erin Andrews

The sportscaster remembered her experience of being struck by a baseball as she was broadcasting at the edge of the stadium. The security guard was squinting and gave her just enough time to move her head towards the side. “It smacked me clear as day in the mouth,” she told”The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It hit my cheek and fell behind me and I was okay! Doctors confirmed that my jaw was made of steel.” Andrews said proudly.

Credit: Seth Browarnik/Startraks

LeBron James

It is believed that the NBA athlete was hurt in 2021 while playing the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Atlanta Hawks. He sustained a rare form of ankle sprain, when Hawks players Solomon Hill collided with him when he was diving for the ball during the game.

James has spoken out about his injuries on Twitter, and expressed his displeasure.

“Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now,” the author wrote. “The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left.”

Credit: MEGA

Katherine Heigl

It was revealed that the Firefly Lane star revealed in March 2021 that she was struggling with the aforementioned “health crisis” with the assistance of her husband, Josh Kelley. “First trip since the start of the pandemic is back to L.A. to deal with a herniated disk in my neck,” Heigl wrote in the caption of her Instagram clip showing Kelley singing along to his coffee maker at their room. “Thank God for @joshbkelley for not only coming with me to hold my hand but for providing me with some very much needed comedic relief! I mean…only Josh can or would harmonize with the coffee maker!”

In a subsequent blog post, she shared a video of her husband acting as an examiner in an exam room, while looking at images of her neck. “Well, ma’am, I’ve got some bad news, your brain is absolutely gorgeous!” He said as The Grey’s Anatomy alum laughed. “Another @joshbkelley gem,” Heigl captioned the photo. “This is definitely the guy you want by your side during a health crisis. Though…I don’t think I’d bring him to the OB with me. Those jokes would just be too far.”

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Lo Bosworth

The Hills actress announced on March 20, 2021, that she suffers from persistent symptoms following trauma to her brain just two years prior.

“2 years ago in March I suffered a traumatic brain injury I didn’t tell you guys about,” she captioned an Instagram video in which she was exercising. “I was in the restaurant in the lower part of Manhattan (which is not named since accidents do occur) and, while at an event, one of the kitchen swinging doors break off the hinges and land on my head. I ended up in the hospital and suffered a moderate or severe concussion over the course of several months.”

“I took weeks off work and the road to recovery was long,” Bosworth continued. “I remember visiting a friend a few weeks later and feeling totally lost on 3rd avenue and 21st street, not knowing which direction to walk in. I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently 2 years later.”

The former reality television star also revealed that she was suffering from mononucleosis around the same time and had to spend “months and months” in bed and unable to work full-time. She admitted that it took nearly a time before she “could even consider exercising with regularity.”

“This post is dedicated to my health and your health — precious and sometimes taken for granted,” she said. “If you have it, take advantage of it.”

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields

The Jane the Virgin actress announced in February 2021 she was recuperating from a femur fracture. Shields posted a photo on Instagram in a hospital gown while she walked with crutches. “Broke my femur,” she wrote. “Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow.”

The celebrities’ friends shared messages of encouragement and love. “Oh crap honey I’m so sorry let me know how you’re doing,” Sharon Stone wrote. “R u home out west I can bring food.” Helena Christensen commented, “So glad I got to see you baby you looked so well and beautiful and I know this is a tough one.” “Get better soon,” Kyle Richards added, while Bridget Moynahan wrote that she was “sending many healing energies !!!”

“Brooke! So sorry! Courage…it’s in your blood. Sending love,” Glenn Close said, and Stephanie March, Marla Maples and Lipstick Jungle author Candace Bushnell also left well wishes.

Chrissy Teigen

The model showed off her severely bulging lip on February 20, 2021, in what seemed to be an allergic response. “You’re all just going to think that I got lip fillers, but I didn’t get lip fillers between last night and now,” she wrote in a series of short videos posted that she posted on Instagram Stories. “I, like, bit an orange to try to open it and I think there must have been a pesticide or something on it.” She then twitched her lip using her finger and said, “Look how bouncy it is.” Teigen uploaded additional photos and videos that show her protruding lips in her profile with the caption, “Nose is swollen too lol” and added, “I feel like it’s getting bigger.” It’s not clear if Teigen was seeking medical attention when she followed up her posts with photos of a pizza with pepperoni and adorable pictures of her kids, Luna and Miles, which she has with spouse John Legend.

Teddi Mellencamp

A Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a picture of herself with crutches in January 2021 . She revealed that she had injured herself play-balling with family members. “I gave 2020 the boot–and 2021 returned the favor! 4-6 weeks to be exact. Starting Monday because apparently foot fractures are all the rage and there’s not a boot in all of LA!” the actress wrote on January 1 , after having her ankle twisted. “The silver lining: it’s called a ‘dancer’s fracture’ so I’m basically a ballerina now. Pickle Ball: 1. Teddi: 0.” Mellencamp posted a follow-up video text message with her husband Edwin Arroyave through her Instagram Stories in which she asked him to take her upstairs as he was not responding to her texts. In a follow-up Story she expressed her gratitude to him for being “Mr. Mom” all day long with their children as she lay in the bed.

Lana Del Rey

“When you see my second video for this album, don’t think that the fact I’m wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater,” the singer posted on Instagram on the 27th of December 2020. “I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the dezert. Anyways my fracture isn’t that bad kind of goes with my new bucket hat. Thanks to my beautiful family for my gifts.”

Pink

The singer announced in December of 2020 that she’d broken her ankle in the course of fighting coronavirus along with her son Jameson at the beginning of this year. “As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year!” She captioned her Instagram image of herself in an eye mask in an emergency room, and giving a thumbs up. “Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle! Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving.”

Via US Magazine