Celebrities Who Took a Break from social Media: Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez

Jennifer Love Hewitt Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Looking for a way to find peace, immediately! For some celebs The best way to be at peace is to step away from the internet, where complete chaos prevails.

Stars like Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and Sarah Hyland have taken breaks from social media refresh themselves, the mentions they make as well as their search histories.

The “Bad Liar” songstress, who was at one time the most followed user on Instagram and is a big advocate of taking a break from social media when online trolls bring her down.

“I have not, personally, in two years had any social media on my phone,” she explained on an Instagram Live on October 20, 2020. “I use the platform, I make sure I approve and write things I want to write, but I don’t look at it and it’s not on my phone.”

Although she was a former Disney star had a lot of followers but she also faced plenty of critics which made it difficult for her to use the games.

“I just felt like every day I woke up and I was like, ‘Why am I doing this?'” she said. “These words hurt , and they do nothing for me and, in fact, they’re just lies. That’s the way I dealt with it. by saying, “You know what? I’m going to get out of this situation because I don’t think it’s benefiting me in any way. ‘”

Even Kardashian the model on Instagram, had to take short breaks from Instagram. After she was robbed the point of a gun at gunpoint in Paris in October of 2016, she was not able to access her Instagram accounts over the course of three months.

Since this time since then, she Skims founder has changed the way she blogs and has stopped adding Instagram Stories in real time.

“I learned from a bad experience I had when I was robbed that people really knew my every move,” she shared during an event at the New York Times conference in November of this year. “They knew what I had, they knew where I was, what I was doing and that, to me, really changed the things that I post.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians celebrity is waiting for a moment before telling her story to her followers. “I still want people to feel like they’re on that journey with me,” she told the media. “But I might video something, then post it 30 minutes later when I’ve left the location, more for privacy.”

Continue scrolling to find out the celebrities who have retreated from social media.

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes

It’s true that the “Treat You Better” singer confessed that he likes his apps just a bit often — which is the reason he decided to quit TikTok in the fall of 2021. It’s a good thing he’s going on a brief hiatus. “TikTok is fantastic. I am a social media addiction, and I must keep myself in check,” he explained to Audacy at the moment. “I have to delete those apps every now and again.” The Canadian said he’s “on a TikTok break right now.” He went on to say, “But when I have it, it’s everywhere … I’m a kid of Vine. It’s different. TikTok is more advanced.”

Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Love Hewitt/Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt

After the delivery of her daughter The Party of Five alum took to Instagram in October 2021 , to announce that she was taking a digital break. Hewitt declared that she needed “at least a week, maybe two away” to ensure that she could shift between “scrolling time” to “active time” with her family.

The 9-1-1 actress said that using the apps caused her to be “bad” about her postpartum body. “Like I’m not doing enough. Not doing enough. Regaining my body quickly enough. Being a good person. Everything,” she wrote in the Instagram Story.

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Hayley Williams

The Paramore singer-songwriter posted a long statement on Instagram in which she announced her social media stoppage.

“I’ve been using the internet, and, more specifically social media since I was about 15 years old. Perhaps even earlier. It started with blogs … and then Myspace. Then Paramore was a phenomenon and social media was not only for my personal use anymore . It was a part of my job description,” the singer wrote on her blog post. “It is a valuable and a lot of beautiful aspect of my job. I’m always looking for connections to the world, and internet access is excellent tool to connect us as long as it’s not breaking our lives apart.”

She added, “As for my own personal experience with social media, I do not want to be a part of to use it for any longer. I’ve thought about this option for a long time. I’m now certain that my decision to get away from my personal accounts (yes and even the finsta) is nothing other than my desire to maintaining a clear line between a private and a private one and desire to look upwards and outwards instead of down.”

Williams said that updates from professional sources going forward are available on the band’s official account.

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lana Del Rey

“Video Games “Video Games” songstress deactivated her social media accounts in September 2021, after posting a video on her fan page on the reasons she needed to take a break from social media. “Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow, we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts,” Del Rey said in the video. “And that is simply because I have so many other interests and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.”

She said she was working towards releasing her album, her eight studio effort, Blue Banisters, in October 2021. “I’m still present and I love what I do,” she said. “And I’m absolutely here for the music, and I’m also just going on some different endeavors. And I want to say thank you so much for all the support, and I do hope you like the record. It’s a compilation of older songs and a few newer songs, some written by family and friends and mostly old collaborators, and there will probably always be more to come.”

Credit: PA Images/INSTAR

Lorde

“I got rid of Twitter, I got rid of Instagram, I blocked YouTube, that was a big one,” the “Solar Power” singer told James Corden in August 2021. “But now my social network is the New York Times cooking app. … That’s become a source of community for me.”

A month after one month later, one month later, the New Zealand native went into more detail about the reasons to resign of social networks in the cover of Vogue’s October 2021 story. “I believe I was well-known for keeping my fingers on the pulse of the times, so it was an important choice for me on a philosophical level to take a break from that. But I began to see that the telephone was a gateway,” Lorde explained. “I cannot continue to go through this portal, similar to how I can’t go through the entire day taking mushrooms of the day. It’s a long tunnel.”

She also said: “I could sense that it could be very detrimental for my work and me to be on the internet. I don’t believe I’ve encountered any people who think social media is an net positive. It’s releasing crazy chemicals, and forming bizarre neural pathways that aren’t grounded in positive feelings. … However, I believe we must be honest about what’s leading to our health as a nation.”

Credit: Jason Mendez/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Delilah Belle Hamlin

The model, who was born in August of 2021 shared with her fans that she needed time off from her apps to concentrate on her health as well as her overall health. “On social media, we see what people want us to see. I want you to see that I’m not perfect,” she posted on Instagram. “For a long time, for many reasons, I didn’t take my physical and mental health seriously. … Right now I must prioritize my physical and mental health although I do feel weirdly guilty doing so. It’s starting to get a bit scary so if I’m not as present on social media, if I don’t meet deadlines, if I don’t respond to messages, this is why. I’m sorry to everyone, but for me, I need to take this break to save my energy and use it to heal.”

Credit: Shutterstock

Scooter Braun

The manager of the music industry deactivated the accounts on his Twitter as well as Instagram accounts on July 20, 2021. This was a few days after filing with the court to divorce his seven-year wife, Yael Braun Cohen.

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Lindsey Shaw

After being criticized for the use of TikTok that she had questioned the dance that was popularized through Black choreographers Declassified classmate revealed that she was absconding from social media via a tearful Instagram Story video.

“I just have to say right now that the hate in my inbox is not OK,” she wrote on July 20, 2021. “I did not mean anything in any kind of way. I am learning every day, as I think everybody is. And this kind of hate just needs to evaporate from the planet, no matter who it’s directed towards. Crocodile tears? No, dude — this is like my soul out there. If you know anything about what I stand for or what I believe in, you know that it’s not this.”

The actress went on to say, “For my own mental health, I’ve had to step away from social media, but I’m not sure why. However, I’m not here to make anyone feel bad or to belittle anyone. … The idea wasn’t all that serious. I’m going to go away from for a short time. However, I am grateful to you, I cherish you and will return. And I’m hoping that I have more knowledge and I’m hoping that everyone has a bit more understanding and compassion.”

Credit: YouTube

Brie Larson

As she celebrated its one-year birthday celebration on July 20, 2021 she Captain Marvel star announced that she had decided to put her social media venture temporarily on hold. “So I did not think that I would hit the one-year mark on this, to be quite honest,” she stated in a video message sent to her fans. “I did not know what I would feel about putting myself out every week in this manner. Some people know that I created this channel. I was contemplating it prior to the pandemic and the reason was that I was in need of, like, make a change. I needed to feel as if I could be just ridiculous as well as normal.”

The Oscar winner explained that , since film production was resuming more regularly following the coronavirus lockdowns in 2020, she’d be able to devote less time on her video blog. “I can’t keep up on doing videos weekly,” she explained. “I’ve got to go back to my job. My first job. My acting job.”

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Bindi Irwin

The Crikey! It’s the time that the Irwins star who announced she’ll take a break of a month from games in June 2021. This comes just three months after having the daughter of her husband, Grace Warrior.

“I am so happy to share our story and conservation efforts with you, but I’m in need of some time to concentrate on the joy that comes from my family (both animals and humans). You can follow the adventures of our family by following me and my relatives along with Australia Zoo on social media. ,” she wrote via Instagram. “Recently I’ve received a lot of individuals reach out to me to tell their stories of working to safeguard the health of their minds. I appreciate you sharing your story and being honest with your thoughts. To all my friends struggling with anxiety, depression and other issues each day — I’m with you. These problems are very real and should be talked about and dealt with. Be surrounded by people who truly care for you and will help you in the good and tough times. Be aware that helplines are available. Mental health requires more understanding and assistance instead of being ignored or treated with disrespect. You are totally worthy of kindness and love.”

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

It was reported that the Harley Quinn actress hadn’t been on Instagram for six weeks prior to when she announced that she would be going to take a break from social media for the summer of 2021. “Jumping off social media for the time being – check out @luckychapentertainment if you’re interested in what we’re up to, otherwise ciao for now!” the Aussie revealed via Instagram. In addition to the announcement she shared a photo of her and some coworkers who work for Lucky Chap, her production company which was celebrating their latest smash production, Promising Young Woman.

Eboni K. Williams

In June 2021 in June 2021, the real Housewives of New York City star announced that she was taking a break from the social networks in “about two weeks” because of challenging episodes on RHONY which were scheduled to air. “Tonight’s episode and next week’s episode are really intense and really important … and I want you to lean into them and I want you to watch them,” she wrote on the Instagram video. “It’s different this season. You’re right. We’re in a pandemic, we’re in the middle of the most dynamic call to action around racial reconciliation, certainly in our generation, and we’re in the heartbeat of it all in New York City. So we’re doing a heavy lift here.”

Rebel Wilson

After regularly displaying her slimmer physique on social media throughout the course of her “year of health” in 2020 she Pitch Perfect actress took a step back in order to concentrate on her work. “I’m going to sign off for a bit because I’m filming a movie here in the U.K. that needs my full attention,” she wrote in an Instagram post from March 2021 video. “It’s a very different type of role for me, so I’ve really got to immerse myself in it. … It’s time for me to work my ass off, once again.”

Hailey Baldwin

“I don’t even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time where I would go on there and it didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment,” the model said in the March 2021 YouTube video with psychologist Jessica Clemons. “The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m gonna throw up. … I want everyone to like me, it’s like, my downfall at times and I’m working through it. I think one thing I’ve had to come to the conclusion of is trying not to feel like I owe everybody an explanation or owe anybody anything, and really just try to correct what I need to correct personally behind closed doors.”

Baldwin also made a few changes in the way she posts on her Instagram feed, including a ban on comments to make an “encouraging and uplifting” environment.

Via US Magazine