Celebrities Who secretly welcomed children: Jessica Chastain, Kylie Jenner

Courtesy of Jessica Barden/Instagram

The children who have been a secret are welcomed! Iggy Azalea Scarlett Johansson and more celebrities have been added to a long list of celebs having “secret” babies over the decades.

The singer herself did not confirm rumors that she was pregnant for months prior to confirming Onyx’s baby’s arrival on Instagram in October of 2020.

“I have a son,” the Aussie posted on Instagram during the birth of the baby which she has with former Playboi Carti. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

“Black Widow” singer wrote “Black Widow” singer went further to write “I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

If an Instagram user posted about Azalea’s body weight “gain” five months prior her clapping back. “Why do I have to be gaining weight because I want to post a few selfies?” she wrote in May of 2020. “The obsession with my body that you are pursuing is unhealthy. I uploaded a picture of me last week . I’ve got an S-King SIX PACK. Please, please live. Every picture I post is not required to be my body.”

The next month, she instructed her followers on Twitter to put aside “random tea pages” speculating about the status of her pregnancy. She also said that she was using social media less frequently because her “need[ed] a break.”

For Johansson her character, she’s mom of her Rose and Cosmo, her daughter. Rose as well as son Cosmo who was born on August 14, 2014, with Romain Dauriac, and in August 2021, with Colin Jost, respectively.

The Marriage Story star kept her second pregnancy secret however, her husband announced the news during a comedic show. “We’re having a baby,” the Saturday Night Live star said. “It’s exciting.”

The next morning, DailyGossip verified that the baby was born. Jost confirmed that the baby was a baby boy posting on Instagram on the day: “OK OK we had one baby. The name of the baby is Cosmo. We love him so much. Your privacy is greatly appreciated. If you have any questions, get in touch with our publicist Michael CheMichael Che. #wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #we’regoingtodisneyland.”

Scroll down to find out about the latest covert additions , and learn about other celebs’ pregnancies that were not discovered.

We and our partners save and/or retrieve information from devices, including unique IDs stored in cookies, to process personal information. You are able to accept or change your preferences by clicking here, and also the right to object when legitimate interest is used or at any time on the privacy policies page. Your choices will be communicated to our partners, and won’t affect browsing information.

Via US Magazine