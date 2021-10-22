Celebrities Are Loving Tribute Jewelry

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Don’t put the heart you love on your sleeves Wear it around your neck! Better yet, wear it put it on your jewelry. Consider Gigi Hadid, for instance. The supermodel split with her lover Zayn Malik broke up however, they continued to keep the gossip mill rumbling by appearing on their respective social media accounts and posing with each other.

But, after a few months of are-they-or-aren’t-they speculation, Hadid put the questions to rest without saying anything at all — she just wore a pair of gold Svelte Metals Amelia Hoops with both of their names engraved on them. The supermodel is sporting an ornament bearing the name of the couple’s baby girl!

It’s true that this Reebok spokesmodel isn’t alone in the world who is known to show her love for her wearing gorgeous tribute jewelry. She is joined by Khloe Kardashian, Mila Kunis, and even the royal sisters-in-law Meghan Markle as well as Kate Middleton.

In the end it’s the most subtle and adoring gesture that you can make. And it’s gorgeous as well. Check out the many celebrities wearing jewelry that pay tribute to their spouses, children and more , with jewelry, necklaces and rings here!

Credit: Courtesy of Stassi Schroeder/Instagram

Stassi Schroeder

All the family! This Vanderpump Rules alum took to Instagram Stories in October 2021 to showcase her new jewelry made by Nicole Rose Jewelry. The gold bracelet has diamonds “S” for Stassi, “H” for daughter Hartford and “B” for husband Beau. “Say hi to my wrist’s new bestie,” she captioned her video.

Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie

Proud mama! The Today co-host posted on Instagram during October of 2021 to showcase an adorable pair of earrings made by her daughter Vale. These gold hoops were adorned with beads to signify “mom.”

Credit: Courtesy of Hannah Ferrier/Instagram

Hannah Ferrier

Gorgeous jewelry! It’s a beautiful bling! Deck Mediterranean alumni was very proud of her daughter Ava whom she welcomed in October of 2020, wearing the most gorgeous diamond necklace from Nicole Rose Jewelry.

“Busy work day ahead and an excuse to put makeup on,” she wrote in the caption of her September 2021 post on Instagram.

Credit: Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

A moment of love! It was a moment when the Poosh co-founder as well as the Blink 182 drummer demonstrated their affection for each other with beaded necklaces, which were engraved with the name of their partner. Kardashian revealed the couple’s latest jewellery, courtesy jewelry by Veronique on Instagram Stories, in the month of September 2021.

Credit: Courtesy Shay Mitchell/Instagram

Shay Mitchell

Baby girl with bling! While visiting New York City in September 2021 the Pretty Little Liars alum rocked the gothic font ring that was engraved with daughter Atlas’s name. The actress shared a closer-up photo on Instagram.

Credit: Courtesy Lala Kent/Instagram

Lala Kent

The diamonds she gave her daughter! This Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram Stories in September 2021 to display her diamond necklace that she personalized with Ocean’s name. The necklace is a custom piece made by Baby Gold and retails for $910.

Credit: Courtesy Bella Thorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne

She’s a romantic! The actress looked as stylish like she was on an August 2021 holiday, sporting an all-white yellow ensemble and a large blue hat. She topped her look off by wearing a diamond and pearl choker necklace, which read “BEN,” a sweet tribute to her fiancé, Benjamin Mascolo.

Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid

The model made her way to the Versace headquarters prior to the show of the designer during Milan Fashion Week on February 28, 2021. She wore the necklace which spelled Khai’s baby name with blingy bold letters.

Credit: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton

In a completely unique pendant necklace to her three children on the 22nd of September 2020, she sat for an entire day in Battersea Park listening to parents discuss their experiences with peer support programs. The basic gold necklace is adorned with three dangling charms by the alphabets “C”, “G,” and “L” for her kids -Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince George Prince George, Prince Charlotte, Princess Charlotte along with Prince Louis.

Credit: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton

The duchess wore the monogram Daniella Draper necklace on January 22nd 20th, 2020. The long, gold stud has a pendant that bears all the names of her children “G” for George, “C” for Charlotte and “L” for Louis.

Credit: YouTube

Jennifer Lopez

The triple threat was featured in a promo for SNL prior to her hosting role on the show on December 7. In the video, Lopez donned custom gold nameplate earrings, one of which reads “Alex” and the other “Jennifer.”

Credit: Shutterstock

Shia LaBeouf

In a truly quirky manner The Former Disney Channel star was spotted appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on November 6, 2019. He wore the custom-designed necklace which featured small hand-painted pictures that portrayed his father Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf as a rodeo clown, set in a stunning gold frame.

Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Klum/Instagram

Heidi Klum

The supermodel posted to Instagram to share the glitter-covered photo in celebration of Halloween. The model wore large nameplate gold earrings that read “KAULITZ” — her new name since February! It was written in cursive.

Credit: Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus

On the 21st of October in 2019 The former Disney Channel star showed her dedication to her new man by uploading a mirror-image selfie on Instagram with an engraved silver ring that was placed across her middle finger that bears Cody Simpson’s initials “CS.”

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Katherine Schwarzenegger

In a subtle, sweet reference to her husband Chris Pratt, the author was seen wearing a pair of gold earrings with studs “CP” earrings from the EF Collection when appearing on the Today show on October 2nd on the 2nd of October, 2019. The co-host Hoda Kotb brought it up in the interview saying,”I was taking a look at your gorgeous earrings, and I realized the word CP,” to which Schwarzenegger enthusiastically replied, “My hubby! My husband and I are married.”

Beyonce

The mom of three might have taken her children away from home as she was watching game six from the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs on May 10 2019 but she held them in her heart by putting them on a personalized chain letter necklace from K Kane (starting from $480) that says “BLUESIRRUMI” (her children’s first names).

Via US Magazine