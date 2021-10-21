Celebrities and their Look-Alike Kids

Shutterstock (2)

The apple doesn’t drop far away from the tree! Famous parents, like Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner and Tom Hanks, all share striking similarities — and even features in common with their kids.

In the past, many fans have been pointing out the vast number of celebrities on the Hollywood A-List who have children that are their own. Kate Hudson, for example has seen a rise in popularity as an actress in the last few decades and her striking similarity to her mother Goldie Hawn is something that people aren’t able to not stop talking about.

In celebration the occasion of Mother’s Day 2021, the mother-daughter duo joined forces together with La Mer and created a video of their relationship.

“I enjoy the fact that I am a mom. It is amazing that I became a mother and I was blessed with three stunningly gorgeous children. This is truly a miracle.” Hawn told her daughter in the Instagram clip from April 2021. “I don’t know what I would do without you.”

It’s the Almost Famous star, who received a smile from her mother in the video, said: “I don’t know what I’d do without you mommy! I love you dearly.”

Two years earlier Chrissy Teigen made a comment about the extent to which her son Miles has a look like her husband John Legend. The couple’s daughter Luna however, is an ode to John Legend, the Cravings author.

“It’s like someone took my husband, the love of my life, and extended my time with him by giving me his baby years too,” Teigen posted on Instagram in August, 2019, alongside an image of her baby man. “Is this weird? That’s odd.”

In May of 2015, Rumer Willis realized that she was also the perfect image of her famous mother, Demi Moore, sharing the “twinning” photo with the G.I. Jane actress on social media.

It’s a fact that the St. Elmo’s Fire actress For her part was candidly telling DailyGossip at the time that she could not be more proud of her youngest child. “I am so proud of her and excited for people to be seeing what I have seen since she was a little girl,” Moore told DailyGossip. “She is incredibly talented, and I love seeing her light shine!”

Scroll down to find out the stars who have children that look like them:

Salma Hayek as well as Valentina Pinault

The actress took her daughter along as her date for the October 2021 premiere in Eternals at Los Angeles. The couple posed on the red carpet in matching black outfits. Hayek dressed in an elegant Gucci dress, while her daughter dressed in an embroidered polka-dot Saint Laurent frock.

Milla Jovovich as well as Ever Gabo Anderson

After receiving “mommy/daughter haircuts” in October 2021, it was difficult to discern her Resident Evil star and her 13-year-old daughter, who she lives with her the husband of her Paul W. S. Anderson and husband Paul W. S. Anderson, apart.

Ryan Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe

He and the actor took an image as they swam at the beach in New Mexico in August 2021.

Candace Cameron Bure and Natasha Bure

Following the Fuller House star posted Instagram pictures of her daughter Natasha on her 23rd birthday in August 2021 her followers have compared her as “twins” or “sisters.”

David as well as Romeo Beckham

The father and son duo was snuggled on the couch for an Instagram photo from July 2021 and showed off their matching blonde locks.

Prince William Prince William Prince George

Duke of Cambridge’s youngest son was exactly like him in his 2021 portrait of his 8th birthday which was taken by Duchess Kate.

Ice-T as well as Chanel Marrow

The rapper’s fans pointed out his remarkable resemblance to CoCo Austin’s daughter, after the model posted a July 2021 picture.

Daryl Sabara and Riley Sabara

Meghan Trainor shared the orange Riley onesie of her child “OSS” onesie, which is an homage to the fictional group of her husband’s Spy Kids franchise. She posted a caption to an Instagram slideshow from July 2021 “Juni Jr .”

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz

Lopez was spending time with daughter Emme in the month of July 2021. writing on Instagram, “#WeekendVibes with my coconut.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi as well as Giovanna LaValle

“I had my daughter reenact a pic of me when I was 6,” the Jersey Shore alum captioned side-by-side Instagram pictures in July 2021.

Gisele Bundchen Vivian and Benjamin

“I think we have something in common,” the model wrote to her Instagram fans of her son and daughter in July 2021. “Do you?”

Teddi Mellencamp as well as Dove Mellencamp Arroyave

“Was wondering where [my youngest daughter], Dove, got that side eye and then realized [it’s me],” the former Bravo celebrity captioned a June 2021 Instagram post.

Bindi Irwin as well as Grace Irwin Powell

“Like mama, like daughter,” the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum captioned a June 2021 Instagram slideshow. “We both love our hoodie towels.”

Gavin Rossdale and Kingston Rossdale

In the days after the Bush frontman shared his May 2021 Instagram picture to mark Kingston’s 15th birthday, a lot of his Instagram fans called the teen the teen his “mini-me.”

Amy Adams and Aviana Le Gallo

Darren Le Gallo shared photos of himself and actress’ daughter to celebrate her 11th birthday celebration in May 2021. “You are such an incredible human,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “I’m so very proud of you. Your spirit. Your heart. Your creativity. I adore you.”

Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Hamlin

Hamlin was seen wearing her mother’s wedding dress to a paper shoot in May 2021 and described the experience as “the weirdest thing” she’s ever done. “When I went to put [the wedding dress] on I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to get this on.’ And it fit perfectly, so it was definitely meant to be,” the model said.

Russell Crowe and Charles Crowe

In May 2021 In May 2021, an Instagram user referred to the Gladiator actor’s oldest child “100 percent his” twin after his ex-wife, Danielle Spencer, posted an unpublished photo that showed Charles as well as his brother Tennyson.

Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Giannulli and Lori Loughlin

The Vlogger’s Instagram fans contacted her with an image of her as well as her fellow Full House alum in May 2021, Giannulli said that she was “so freaked out.” She wrote “I knew I looked like my mom but what the s–t.”

Quincy Morgan and Sonja Morgan

The student at the college level imitated her mother’s famous Real Housewives of New York City moments.

Teddi Mellencamp and Slate arroyave

It was reported that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star called her and her daughter’s oldest “pretty crazy” in February 2021. “We even have the same birth mark on our cheek,” she wrote on Instagram.

