Celeb Kids: Adorable Halloween costumes Pictures

Does it get much more adorable than this? Kids from the world of pop have been dressed in cute Halloween costumes throughout the years. Some of them include Jimmy Fallon’s chicken baby Beyonce’s bumblebee as well as Katherine Heigl’ peacocks.

In the days before Lance Bass and Michael Turchin even welcomed their twins in the month of October in 2021 the former ‘NSync member was already planning to celebrate the occasion with his kids.

“I will be a little upset if they come in November,” the Out of Sync author exclusively revealed to DailyGossip one month in advance. “Because currently it’s on the 6th of November, but apparently twins arrive earlier. Therefore, my fingers are crossed that they arrive before Halloween, so I can get some Halloween-themed babies. This is the perfect situation for me. I have all of their costumes in the closet.”

The Mississippi native added that both he and the artist were wearing costumes “from 0 to 3 years old.”

Bass was planning to wear “multiple” outfits with Violet and Alexander when they arrived. They told Us, “There are really adorable ghosts and bats. Dr. Seuss is one of my favorite books. There are lots of great ideas. … The children will be Halloween freaks as well as freaks.”

For Eva Amurri, the Undateable star also dresses her children in costumes that are different for Halloween every year.

In the month of October 2021, in the month of October 2021, New York native dressed Marlowe, Major and Mateo as “fishies in the sea,” writing in an article on her blog: “This year during our excursion on our trip to Maine, Major got unexpectedly obsessed with lobsters. The lobsters were not eating however, he was just fascinated by the creature itself. He would sit and observe their tanks wherever we traveled. Anything he saw that had the lobster was something he wanted. If you’ve ever spent a vacation in Maine the lobster-themed merchandise is everywhere. If we inquired about why he likes lobsters, all they would reply was that they’re adorable! LOL. We sat down together and thought of a wildlife that would be fun to recreate.”

The actress’ two eldest children loved their “beautiful starfish in the tide pools” in Maine and their favorite “little minnows by the edge of the lake,” which inspired their outfits.

Continue scrolling for more costumes that the kids of celebrities have donned for the fall festival From Kim Kardashian’s daughter Saint as well as her little niece Penelope.

A Legend

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’s daughter Kaavia as well as an acquaintance, dressed as Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul, recreating the Instagram picture in which the couple first made public appearances.

“@adele x @richpaul HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!! @crosby_sparrow @kaaviajames” The Bring It On actress captioned the Instagram photo of October 2021.

Flying High

Drake’s child, Adonis has a spacesuit on in October of 2020.

Dotted Dogs

In the same year Leah Messer’s daughters were wearing Dalmatians costumes as they dressed up as Cruella De Vil.

Rawr

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter was dressed in the lion costume during October of 2020.

Little Mermaid

The daughter of Jade Roper, Emerson was treated to Emerson, the daughter of Jade Roper’s son got a “mermaid princess makeover.”

Life Goals

Chanel Iman’s daughter appeared adorable in the role of the “little cat lady” in October of 2019.

Fairytale

“HAPPY HALLOWEEN from Cinderella, Prince Charming, the Fairy God Mother and Gus Gus,” Jana Kramer wrote on Instagram.

Disney Darling

Cardi B performed a song to her child as she was wearing the Moana costume.

Family Affair

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins dressed in Wizard of Oz-themed costumes, along with daughter Willa as well as Ada in October of 2019.

Something to sing about

Future, the son of Ciara’s Future and daughter Sienna have were on stage to perform “ABC” in Jackson 5 outfits.

Dream Big

Ayesha Curry’s daughter, Riley as well as Ryan have been described as “the cutest little astronauts one ever did see.”

Ballet Beauty

True’s Swan Lake look was one of “many more,” Khloe Kardashian said.

I Love It

Son of Kim Kardashian Saint along with his uncle Reign pose wearing costumes in the music video of Kanye West’s smash song “I Love It” featuring Lil Pump.

They Click

The scene is Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn! Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake and their son Silas dressed up dressed in LEGO Batman costumes in New York City in October, 2018.

Up up, Up and Away!

The son of Eva Longoria, Santiago, channeled Superman in October of 2018.

The Most Amazing Costumes

Hugh Jackman has to be stunned. Pink, Carey Hart and their children Willow Jameson and Jameson dressed to portray characters in the smash musical film The Greatest Showman. “Screw it,” wrote Pink in an Instagram post on October 31. “I love Halloween so much.”

